This report describes and evaluates the global NGOs and charitable organizations market. It covers two five-year periods, one three-year period, and one six-year period including, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, 2019 through 2023, the forecast period, 2023-2025 forecast period, and 2025-2030 the forecast period.



The global NGOs and charitable organizations market reached a value of nearly $255,705.9 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $255,705.9 million in 2019 to $253,336.3 million in 2020 at a rate of -0.9%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2021 and reach $294,313.5 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $325,651.4 million in 2025 at a CAGR of 5.2%, and 411,195.4 million in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.8%.



Growth in the historic period resulted from strong economic growth in emerging markets, and rise in household disposable income. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were government bans on some types of funding sources, and misuse of funding. Going forward, increasing corporate social responsibility, rising environmental awareness, and increasing use of internet will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the NGOs and charitable organizations market in the future include geopolitical tensions, stringent regulations, and COVID-19.



The top opportunities in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by type will arise in the trust and foundations segment, which will gain $27,471.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by mode of donation will arise in the online segment, which will gain $38,925.0 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top opportunities in the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by organization location will arise in the domestic segment, which will gain $28,612.5 million of global annual sales by 2023.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market is segmented by type into Trust And Foundations, Voluntary Health Organizations, Environment, Conservation And Wildlife Organizations, Human Rights Organizations, and Others - NGOs And Charitable Organizations. The trust and foundations market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by type, accounting for 56.8% of the total in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market, going forward, at a CAGR of 4.43% during 2019-2023.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market is also segmented by mode of donation into online, and offline. The online market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by mode of donation, accounting for 84.6% of the total in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market, going forward, at a CAGR of 4.2% during 2019-2023.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market is also segmented by organization location into domestic, and international. The domestic market was the largest segment of the NGOs and charitable organizations market segmented by organization location, accounting for 69.0% of the total in 2019. It is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the NGOs and charitable organizations market, going forward, at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2019-2023.



North America was the largest region in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market, accounting for 32.6% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the NGOs and charitable market will be Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 4.5% and 4.3% respectively. These will be followed by North America, and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 3.6% and 3.4% respectively during 2019-2023.



The NGOs and charitable organizations market is highly fragmented, with large number of regional players operating in the market. The top 10 companies in the market occupied 4.21% of market share in the global NGOs and charitable organizations market. Major players in the market include Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Direct Relief, Medecins Sans Frontieres, AmeriCares, and The American Red Cross.



Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Direct Relief

Medecins Sans Frontieres

AmeriCares

The American Red Cross

