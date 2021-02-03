New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Crop Production Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018854/?utm_source=GNW

51 billion in 2020 to $4604.67 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $6093.13 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The crop production market consists of sale of crops by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce crops including farms, market gardens, and nurseries, primarily engaged in growing crops, plants, vines, or trees and their seeds. This market includes crop sales from mixed farms (e.g. cash crops and livestock together in the same farms). This market excludes processed crop grain products such as flour and other products. This market also excludes the proceeds from the captive (internal) consumption of the crop produce for further processing. The crop production market is segmented into grain farming; oilseed farming; fruit and nut farming; vegetable farming; general crop farming; and greenhouse, nursery, and flowers.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global crop production market, accounting for 66% of the market in 2020. South America was the second largest region accounting for 8% of the global crop production market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global crop production market.



Shortage of labor and increasing demand for advanced agriculture tools in many countries is driving the demand for agriculture robots or agribots. Agribots are used in farmlands for pruning, weeding and spraying pesticides and herbicides. They are connected to tractors for spraying water, seeds, pesticides, nutrients and harvesting. For instance, Energid Citrus Picking Robot System picks an orange every two seconds from a tree, thus enhancing productivity and thereby limiting the need for agricultural labor.





