Portfolio Update: Alliance Trust Stock Picker Change

Alliance Trust PLC today announces that the appointment of Lomas Capital Management LLC (Lomas), one of its nine Stock Pickers has been terminated. Lomas is being wound-down following the decision of two of its senior portfolio managers to retire.

Willis Towers Watson, the Company’s investment manager, is in the process of reallocating the part of the Company’s portfolio managed by Lomas between the Company’s eight other Stock Pickers. The termination of Lomas’ appointment will be effective once the reallocation has been completed.

