Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The precipitated silica market is poised to grow by $ 850.00 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry and increasing applications in adhesives and sealants.

The report on precipitated silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The precipitated silica market analysis includes application segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.

This study identifies the food and feed products driving precipitated silica market as one of the prime reasons driving the precipitated silica market growth during the next few years.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precipitated silica market vendors that include Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Industrias QuAmicas del Ebro SA, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corp., and Solvay SA.

Also, the precipitated silica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.

The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

The precipitated silica market is segmented as below:

By Application

  • Rubber
  • Food,Feed,& Agrochemicals
  • Cosmetics & Oral Care
  • Coatings, Paints, & Inks
  • Others

By Type

  • Rubber Grade
  • Non-Rubber Grade

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five force summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Rubber grade
  • Non-rubber grade

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Cosmetics and oral care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • Cabot Corp.
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.
  • Evonik Industries AG
  • Industrias Quimicas del Ebro SA
  • Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.
  • Oriental Silicas Corp.
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • PQ Corp.
  • Solvay SA

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l38x6c

