Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The precipitated silica market is poised to grow by $ 850.00 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.
The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry and increasing applications in adhesives and sealants.
The report on precipitated silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The precipitated silica market analysis includes application segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.
This study identifies the food and feed products driving precipitated silica market as one of the prime reasons driving the precipitated silica market growth during the next few years.
The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precipitated silica market vendors that include Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Industrias QuAmicas del Ebro SA, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corp., and Solvay SA.
Also, the precipitated silica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.
The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.
The precipitated silica market is segmented as below:
By Application
By Type
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Market Segmentation by Application
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Vendor Landscape
Vendor Analysis
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l38x6c
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: