Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Precipitated Silica Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The precipitated silica market is poised to grow by $ 850.00 mn during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period.



The market is driven by the increasing demand for energy-efficient tires in automotive industry and increasing applications in adhesives and sealants.



The report on precipitated silica market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The precipitated silica market analysis includes application segment, type segment and geographical landscapes.



This study identifies the food and feed products driving precipitated silica market as one of the prime reasons driving the precipitated silica market growth during the next few years.



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading precipitated silica market vendors that include Anten Chemical Co. Ltd., Cabot Corp., East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc., Evonik Industries AG, Industrias QuAmicas del Ebro SA, Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd., Oriental Silicas Corp., PPG Industries Inc., PQ Corp., and Solvay SA.



Also, the precipitated silica market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers.



The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



The precipitated silica market is segmented as below:



By Application

Rubber

Food,Feed,& Agrochemicals

Cosmetics & Oral Care

Coatings, Paints, & Inks

Others

By Type

Rubber Grade

Non-Rubber Grade

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five force summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

Rubber grade

Non-rubber grade

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Rubber - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cosmetics and oral care - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape



Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Anten Chemical Co. Ltd.

Cabot Corp.

East Penn Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Evonik Industries AG

Industrias Quimicas del Ebro SA

Madhu Silica Pvt. Ltd.

Oriental Silicas Corp.

PPG Industries Inc.

PQ Corp.

Solvay SA

Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l38x6c





Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900