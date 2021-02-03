Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Food Safety Testing System Market is projected to reach a market size of USD 24.67 Billion in 2028 and register a substantially high revenue growth rate of 22.4%, during the eight-year forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The need for security testing for food items is expected to drive higher demand for packaged and processed food in developing and emerging economies due to factors such as massive change in the lifestyles and the increasing popularity of fast service restaurants.

New opportunities for market development are presented by technological improvements related to the expansion of reliable, fast quality, and safety control techniques such as biosensors, polymerase chain reaction (PCR). In the context of microbiological testing, increased use of electrical bio-sensors is likely to drive the market over the forecast period for safety evaluation of the food items. Additionally, a change in consumer behavior and demographics across the Asia Pacific is expected to stimulate food consumption, which will likely increase demand for the safety assessment of foodstuffs throughout the forecast period.

Key Highlights of Report

In August 2017, FSSAI was launching on Go for Food Testing Food Safety on Wheels. Food Testing is an essential component of an ecosystem on food safety that helps develop the trust of customers in food safety that is safe to eat. Food Testing is one of the most critical components of a food safety ecosystem.

Europe has emerged as a leading business area, accounting for a market share of 36.1% in 2019, and SA represents the bulk of the market share in the revenue. The high prevalence of food-related allergies is projected to increase the dependence on safety checks among consumers in the region.

In terms of revenue, the category of meat, poultry, and seafood products dominated the market with a share of 28.9% in 2019. The growth in the segment over the forecast period will be driven by the rising consumption of meat and meat products worldwide and a high risk of disease in red meats.

Major companies operating in Food Safety Testing System Market include SGS S.A., Romer Labs Division Holding GmbH, Intertek Group plc, Bureau Veritas SA, Covance Inc., Eurofins Scientific SE, Merieux NutriSciences, NSF International, Microbac Laboratories, Inc., Nova Biologicals, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the Food Safety Testing System Market in terms of test, application, and region:

Test Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Allergen Testing Chemical & Nutritional Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) Microbiological Residues & Contamination Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) Meat, Poultry, & Seafood Products Dairy & Dairy Products Processed Food Beverages Cereals & Grains Others



Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Germany UK France BENELUX Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of Middle East & Africa



