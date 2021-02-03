Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Manufacturing and Launch - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market to Reach $30.1 Billion by 2027
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Satellite Manufacturing and Launch estimated at US$23.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% over the period 2020-2027.
Satellite Manufacturing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Launch Services segment is readjusted to a revised 2.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $6.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.6% CAGR
The Satellite Manufacturing and Launch market in the U. S. is estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 3.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others:
- Airbus Defence and Space
- Arianespace SA
- Innovative Solutions In Space
- ISS-Reshetnev Company
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Orbital ATK, Inc.
- SSL, a Maxar Technologies company
- The Boeing Company
- ViaSat, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Satellite Manufacturing (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Satellite Manufacturing (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Satellite Manufacturing (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Launch Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Launch Services (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Launch Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Military Surveillance Satellites (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Military Surveillance Satellites (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Military Surveillance Satellites (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Communication Satellites (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Communication Satellites (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Communication Satellites (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Navigation Satellites (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
- Navigation Satellites (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
- Navigation Satellites (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Earth Observation Satellites (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
- Earth Observation Satellites (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
- Earth Observation Satellites (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market by Type:A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Historic Demand Patterns by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Satellite Manufacturing and Launch Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 47
