Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Clear Brine Fluids Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The market for Clear Brine Fluids is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
Increasing enhanced oil recovery operations to improve the efficiency of oil production accompanied by extensive exploration for locating crude oil reservoirs will stimulate the clear brine fluids market growth.
The Middle-East and Africa region is estimated to dominate the market with the largest consumption coming from countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar. However, North America is likely to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Increasing demand from the oil and gas industry
Clear brine fluids are salt-based solutions that find applications in extracting and drilling operations for the petroleum and gas sector. These fluids also aid in controlling high-temperature and high-pressure in the reservoir during conventional drilling processes and further reducing the damage and hazards. Proliferating the oil and gas sector along with increasing drilling of rigs for gas extraction will significantly contribute to the industry expansion during the forecast period.
Middle-East and Africa is expected to dominate the market
Middle East and Africa accounted for a significant share in the clear brine fluids market owing to region being largest producer of crude oil in the world from countries like Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iraq, and Iran. Moreover, Qatar is the fifth-largest gas producer in the world and holds the third largest gas reserves in the world (estimated at 16% of the global total). Nigeria, Angola, Kenya, and Mozambique are the key contributing nations to the African oil and gas sector. However, Africa has witnessed a downward trend in oil and gas industry with players shifting towards geologies offering promising returns with attractive fiscal terms. Until 2019, the oil and gas production was expected grow significantly due to increasing energy import demand from the Asia-Pacific and Europe.
Meanwhile, due to collapse of OPEC+ agreement and COVID-19 crisis has given demand shocks for the industry. This is expected to affect the exploration activities in the region in turn effecting the demand for the clear brine fluids. However, as the prices stabilize and exploration and drilling activities resume, the clear brine fluids market of this region is expected to dominate the global market.
Competitive Landscape
The market studied is partially consolidated in nature. Some of the key players in the market include Schlumberger Limited, Halliburton., Ltd, Albemarle Corporation., Ltd., TETRA Technologies, Inc., Clements Fluid, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising global hydrocarbon exploration & production
4.1.2 Increasing Enhanced Oil Recovery activities
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuations in crude oil prices
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By product type
5.1.1 Calcium chloride
5.1.2 Sodium chloride
5.1.3 Zinc calcium bromides
5.1.4 Cesium Formate
5.1.5 Potassium chloride
5.1.6 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Oil and Gas Exploration
5.2.2 Enhanced Oil Recovery
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Rest of North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 United Kingdom
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 Germany
5.3.3.4 Russia
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 Qatar
5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cabot Corporation
6.4.2 LANXESS
6.4.3 Albemarle Corporation
6.4.4 Egyptian Mud Engineering & Chemicals Company
6.4.5 Schlumberger
6.4.6 Tetra Technologies
6.4.7 Halliburton
6.4.8 Clements Fluids
6.4.9 Israel Chemicals Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xx6wb4
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
