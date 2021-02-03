New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Copper, Nickel, Lead, And Zinc Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018849/?utm_source=GNW

The global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market is expected to grow from $111.54 billion in 2020 to $127.25 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $165.77 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.



The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market consists of sales of copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores and concentrates by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine copper, nickel, lead and zinc ores. The industry includes establishments that develop mine sites, mine and convert ores into copper, nickel, lead or zinc concentrates. Mining is either through underground or surface mining techniques or both. The copper, nickel, lead and zinc market is segmented into copper; nickel; lead and zinc.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market, accounting for 64% of the market in 2020. South America was the second largest region accounting for 13% of the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global copper, nickel, lead, and zinc market.



The use of autonomous hauling systems trucks in the mining industry is significantly enhancing production efficiency and reducing turnaround time. Autonomous haulage systems control and track mining vehicle movements, coordinates and autonomously drives off-highway haul trucks operating in a mine. This system increases efficiency by minimizing delays, reducingoperating costs and reducing fuel consumption, thereby minimizing carbon emissions. For example, RioTinto has already implemented AHS in their mines and has reported 13% reduction in load and haul operating costs from the automated fleet.





