06 billion in 2020 to $8.89 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $11.15 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



The stones market consists of sales of stone by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine and quarry dimension stone such as rough blocks or slabs of stone and crushed and broken stone. It also comprises stone beneficiating activities such as crushing, grinding, washing, screening, pulverizing, and sizing. The stones market is segmented into dimension stones and crushed stones.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global stones market, accounting for 58% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 26% of the global stones market. South America was the smallest region in the global stones market.



Precision Surface Excavation Machines are becoming more popular because they help to reduce noise and pollution in sensitive areas. Precision surface excavation machines are versatile units that utilize a slicing drum to mechanically unearth materials and have advantages over the customary drilling and blasting strategies. Surface excavation machines are low in noise, dust and vibration and can cut more precisely and produce a smaller, more consistent particle size thus eliminating the need of a primary crusher. This is particularly important in mines in environmentally sensitive areas where noise and dirt pollution needs to be minimized due to environmental regulation and pressure.





