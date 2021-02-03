New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "General Minerals Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018847/?utm_source=GNW

4 billion in 2020 to $157.3 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $331.69 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 21%.



The general minerals market consists of sales of general minerals by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that mine construction sand and gravel, industrial sand, kaolin and ball clay, clay and ceramic and refractory minerals, potash, soda and borate mineral, phosphate rock, or other chemical and fertilizer minerals mining. The general minerals market is segmented into potash; salt; magnesite; sulfur; kaolin; asbestos; feldspar; boron; gypsum; talc; graphite; baryte; bentonite; diatomite; lithium; selenium; perlite; vermiculite; arsenic; diamond and other general minerals.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global general minerals market, accounting for 26% of the market in 2020. North America was the second largest region accounting for 25% of the global general minerals market. Africa was the smallest region in the global general minerals market.



Mining companies are using advanced geosynthetic clay liners to prevent leakage and corrosion in mining operations. GCLs are geotextile and bentonite composites used in environmental containment applications. Advanced GCLs have higher chemical compatibility, slope stability, composite construction, swelling capacity and lower permeability than conventional clay liners. Other benefits of GCL include easy installation, better hydraulic performance, and resistance to varying weather conditions. Major companies offering GCLs include CETCO, GSE, Elcoseal, Terrafix, and Tencate.





