Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is projected to reach a value of USD 5.43 Billion at 10.2% CAGR by 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Introduction of Artificial Intelligence in more modern healthcare facilities, improvements in the medical sector, and advancements in robotics technology are among some of the key factors driving market growth.

Lower limb prosthetics are most widely used in countries across the globe. Most cases of accidents require lower limb prosthetics for surgery. Unlike various other medical devices, prosthetic limbs are not mass-produced or readily available for purchase at a majority of local pharmacies or medical stores. Diabetes, vascular diseases, and road and industrial accidents account for significantly high demand for lower limb prosthetics and solutions as a result of loss of limb or amputations. Lower-limb prostheses offer a user increased stability while standing and walking, and also offers a high level of comfort and shock absorption during such activities.

Claim Your FREE Sample Copy with Table of content@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample-form/496

The global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market is expected to remain highly competitive and fragmented, with major and new entrants accounting for significant market share.

Further key findings in the report

In July 2018, Cyberdyne Inc. acquired the Photoacoustic Imaging business of PreXion Corporation, which is a subsidiary of Funai Kosan Co. Ltd. Cyberdyne Inc. is a Japanese robotics and technology company that markets and distributes HAL robotic exoskeleton suits.

Based on product type, the market is segmented into lower limb, upper limb, and full body. The lower limb segment is expected to register a CAGR of 11.6% CAGR during the forecast period.

North America is major market for advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons. Rising number of motor and industrial accidents, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing number of multispecialty healthcare centers are contributing significantly to overall growth of the market in the region. The market in the United States is a significant revenue contributor to the North America market, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market are Bionik Laboratories Corporation, ReWalk Robotics, AlterG Inc., Bauerfeind AG, Cyberdyne Inc., DJO Global Inc., DeRoyal Industries Inc., Blatchford Group, Ossur hf, and Willow Wood Global LLC.

Check Our Prices@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/496

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global advanced prosthetics and exoskeletons market based on diagnosis type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Lower Limb Upper Limb Full Body

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Hospitals Clinics Orthotic and Prosthetic Centers Others

Mobility Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) Stationary Mobile



Click to access the Report Study, Read key highlights of the Report and Look at Projected Trends: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/advanced-prosthetics-and-exoskeletons-market

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2018–2028) North America U.S. Canada Europe Russia UK Germany France BENELUX Asia Pacific China Japan South Korea India Rest of APAC Latin America Brazil Rest of LATAM Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Israel Rest of MEA



Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Topical Drug Delivery Market By Product Form (Semi-Solid, Solid Formulations, Transdermal Products, and Liquid Formulations), By Route (Dermal, Ophthalmic, Nasal, Others), By End-Use (Hospitals, Home Healthcare, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Burn Center), and By Regions

Medical Smart Textiles Market By Technology (Textile Sensors, Wearable Technology), By Application (Surgery, Bio-Monitoring, Therapy, and Wellness), By End-use (Hospitals and Clinics, Medical Academic and Research Center), and By Region

Operating Room Management Solutions Market By Solution Type (Data management and communication solutions, Operating room supply management solutions, Anesthesia information management solutions, Operating room scheduling solutions, Performance management solutions), By Mode of Deployment (Ob-premises, Cloud-based), By End-Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory surgical centers), and By Region

Patient Registry Software Market By Delivery, By Database, By Registry Type, By Function, By Software Type (Integrated, Standalone), By End-use (Government & Third-Party Administrators, Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals, Research Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecast to 2027

Ambulatory EHR Market By Deployment (Cloud-based, On-premises), By Practice Size (Solo Practices, Large Practices, Small-medium-sized Practices), By Application, By End-use (Independent Centers, Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers, Others), and By Region, Forecasts to 2027

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs