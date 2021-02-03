Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the trusted sources, global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market accounted for USD 414.32 billion in the year 2019 and is expected to garner significant gains during the forecast period 2020-2025. Surging demand for application of artificial intelligence and proliferating sales of consumer electronics are the major factors driving the industry growth. Further, rising adoption of electric vehicles worldwide is adding considerable momentum to the industry expansion.

The analysis of ‘global electronics manufacturing services (EMS) market’ also covers the various industry segments, including services, end user, and regional fragmentation. Factors impacting segmental expansion along with growth rate predictions are also mentioned in the document. Moreover, it offers holistic view of competitive arena, presenting in-depth profiles of the leading companies with their product portfolio and industry share. Additionally, in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the document is filled with recommendations geared towards helping industry partakers in proper risk management and decision-making.

Market segmentation overview

In terms of service, global electronics manufacturing services market is segmented into manufacturing, design & engineering, assembly and others. Among them, design & engineering segment currently holds substantial industry share and is poised to experience notable gains in coming years.

Based on the end user spectrum, the market is classified into consumer electronics, computers, automotive and others. Of these, consumer electronics segment currently captures a significant portion of the industry share and is expected to accrue significant returns in the forthcoming years, owing to its high demand among the consumer electronics manufacturers globally.

Geographical scope review

From a regional frame of reference, Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific are the key contributors to global electronics manufacturing services market remuneration. Industry experts claim that APAC market is expected to capture majority of the industry share during the forecast period as countries like Taiwan, China, India, Japan are major hubs for electronics manufacturing industry. Moreover, factors like proliferation of consumer electronics across several Asian countries, increasing purchasing power of individuals, and rapid urbanization & industrialization are supporting the regional market growth.

Competitive arena summary:

Some of the renowned players in global electronics manufacturing services market sphere are Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), Pegatron Corp., Creation Technologies LP, Jabil, Inc., Celestica, Inc., and Kinpo Electronics, Inc. among others. These industry giants are aligning their interests towards investments and expansion of their product & service portfolio for maintaining a strong foothold in the industry.

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Service Sub-Segments (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Service

Design & Engineering

Manufacturing

Assembly

Others

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market End User Spectrum (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Consumer Electronics

Computers

Automotive

Others

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Regional Fragmentation (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Americas

United States

Brazil

Canada

Rest of America

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Rest of APAC

Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Competitive Dashboard (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

Foxconn Technology (Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd.)

Pegatron Corp.

Creation Technologies LP

Jabil, Inc.

Celestica, Inc.

Kinpo Electronics, Inc.

Flex Ltd.

Plexus Corp.

Sanmina Corp.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Table of Content:

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market

4.3 Global Economic & others Outlook

5. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Segmentation - By Service, By End User

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: by Service

5.1.1 Design & Engineering - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Manufacturing - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Assembly - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: By End User

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Computers - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.3 Automotive - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Regional Analysis

6.1 Competitive Scenario of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: By Region

7. America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

7.1 America Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

7.2 Americas Economic and Industrial Statistics

7.3 Americas Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market- Prominent Companies

7.4 Market Segmentation by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Others)

7.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive and others)

8. Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

8.1 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

8.2 Europe Economic and Industrial Statistics

8.3 Europe Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market- Prominent Companies

8.4 Market Segmentation by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Others)

8.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive and others)

9. Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An Analysis (2015-2025)

9.1 Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: Size and Forecast (2015-2025), By Value

9.2 Asia Pacific Economic and Industrial Statistics

9.3 Asia Pacific Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market- Prominent Companies

9.4 Market Segmentation by Service (Design & Engineering, Manufacturing, Assembly and Others)

9.5 Market Segmentation by End User (Consumer Electronics, Computers, Automotive and others)

10. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Dynamics

10.1 Drivers

10.2 Restraints

10.3 Trends

11. Market Attractiveness

11.1 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by Service, 2025

11.2 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by End User, 2025

11.3 Market Attractiveness Chart of Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market - by Region, 2025

12. Competitive Landscape





