Raison sociale de l’émetteur : Bolloré SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 471 393 419,84 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29 500 Ergué Gabéric
055 804 124 RCS Quimper

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL
DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 janvier 2021 :

 

Total actions émises

 		2 946 208 874
 

Total droits de vote

 		4 985 198 276
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		4 969 875 438

Le 3 février 2021

BOLLORÉ SE
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué-Gabéric - France - Société européenne au capital de 471 393 419,84 Euros - 055 804 124 RCS Quimper - TVA FR 84 055 804 124

