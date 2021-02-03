Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biologics Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2030: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biologics market consists of sales of biologics and related services by entities that produce biologics or biosimilars to treat and prevent various microbial diseases and cancers.



The global biologics market reached a value of nearly $269,152.8 million in 2019, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% since 2015. The market is expected to decline from $269,152.8 million in 2019 to $239,168.6 million in 2020 at a rate of -11.1%.



The decline is mainly due to lockdown and social distancing norms imposed by various countries and economic slowdown across countries owing to the COVID-19 outbreak and the measures to contain it. The market is then expected to recover and grow at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 and reach $464,604.9 million in 2023. The market is expected to reach $610,253.2 million in 2025, and $1,234,925.6 million in 2030.



Growth in the historic period resulted from aging population, government initiatives, ability to command high prices, and increased need for immunology. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were pricing pressures from regulators, and lack of awareness on biosimilars among primary care physicians and specialists.



Going forward, increase in funding, technological advances, increase in healthcare access, robust research and development activities for development of oral biologics, and lean towards pills over injections will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the biologics market in the future include high stringency and low turnover for clinical trials, stringent regulations related to biosimilar approvals, prolonged production and approval time, and nomenclature challenges.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global biologics market, accounting for 53.1% of the total in 2019. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the biologics market will be Asia Pacific, and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 19.7% and 17.9% respectively. These will be followed by South America, and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.5% and 15.0% respectively.



To take advantage of the opportunities, the publisher recommends the biologics companies to focus on research & development, use of large molecules, focus on drug development for complex diseases, expand in emerging markets, set up authorized distributors and sales representatives, leverage online pharmacies, targeting local pharmacies to spread awareness, provide competitively priced offerings in low-income countries to reach new users, skimmed pricing for innovative drugs, direct-to-customer (DTC) advertising, participate in trade shows and events, increased requirement of R&D scientists.



Companies Mentioned

Pfizer Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

AbbVie Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

