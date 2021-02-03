New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industrial Machinery Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018841/?utm_source=GNW

89 billion in 2020 to $572.62 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $793.85 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%.



The industrial machinery market consists of sales of industrial machinery such as food and beverage manufacturing machinery, semiconductor manufacturing machinery, sawmill and woodworking machinery (except handheld), machinery for making paper and paper products, printing and binding machinery and equipment, textile making machinery, and machinery for making plastics and rubber products by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that produce industrial machinery. The industrial machinery market is segmented into woodworking and paper machinery; printing machinery and equipment; semiconductor machinery; food product machinery; and other industrial machinery.



Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global industrial machinery market, accounting for 56% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 20% of the global industrial machinery market. Africa was the smallest region in the global industrial machinery market.



3D log scanning is being integrated with saw mill manufacturing equipment to produce high grade lumber at mills. 3D log scanner is a scanner that measures the actual shape of the logs by coupling vision sensors with geometric data on the log. This helps to increase resolution quality, scan speeds and laser lighting which is used to measure dark logs leading to a high-grade lumber recovery. This technology is widely used in super mills which are a conglomerate of satellite mills with around two-three log lines. Also, sensors used in 3D log scanning help to capture the knots faster leading to an optimized yield. Major companies offering saw mill equipment with 3D log scanning technology include Raptor Integration Inc., LMI technologies, JoeScan.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a massive restraint on the industrial machinery manufacturing market in 2020 as supply chains were disrupted due to trade restrictions and manufacturing activity declined due to lockdowns imposed by governments globally. COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing. The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia. Machinery manufacturers depend heavily on supply of raw materials, parts and components from different countries across the globe. As many governments restricted the movement of goods across countries, manufacturers had to halt production due to lack of raw materials and components. The outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021. However, it is expected that the industrial machinery manufacturing market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Rapid advances in technology is expected to drive innovation in industrial machinery manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used in manufacturing thus resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins. For instance, according to a global survey by The Economist Intelligence Unit, about 90% of corporate executives felt that artificial intelligence (AI) will have a positive impact on company’s growth and 86% of respondents considered that AI will help improve productivity. Lower operating costs lead to higher margins, this allows companies to increase product portfolio and to enter new markets by making investments made through cost savings. IoT applications are also being integrated into these devices to enable services such as remote monitoring, central feedback systems and to offer other services. Mobile applications, advanced sensors and embedded software also created new opportunities for companies in this market. These factors are expected to drive the engine, turbine, and power transmission equipment manufacturing market during the forecast period.



