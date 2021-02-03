FINANCIERE DE L'ODET SE

Raison sociale de l’émetteur :
Financière de l’Odet SE
Société Européenne
Capital : 105 375 840 Euros
Siège social : Odet - 29500 Ergué Gabéric
056 801 046 RCS Quimper

           

DECLARATION AU TITRE DE L’ARTICLE 223-16 DU REGLEMENT GENERAL DE L’AUTORITE DES MARCHES FINANCIERS

La société informe ses actionnaires des éléments suivants au 31 janvier 2021 :

 

Total actions émises

 		6 585 990
 

Total droits de vote

 		10 240 112
 

Total droits de vote exerçables en assemblée

 		7 899 033

Le 3 février 2021

Pièce jointe