Pet Supplements in the U.S., 8th Edition is a detailed examination of how the above trends are playing out in the pet supplements market as marketers seek new ways to make supplements an integral part of pets' wellness routines.



Despite the favorable outlook, pet supplement marketers continue to contend with marketers of functional, condition-specific treats and foods as pet owners seek out ways to address their pets' nutritional needs in more convenient and pet-pampering formats. Another long-term battle in the largely mature market is how to remain relevant by identifying and utilizing the latest, on-trend ingredients, such as CBD, while still assuring consumers of product safety and efficacy.



Often mirroring corresponding concerns on the human side of the market, factors related to COVID-19 caused sales of pet supplements to shoot up 21% in 2020 to nearly $800 million, quadrupling the rate of sales growth seen in 2019.



Among these factors are the intensified focus on health and wellness, with locked-down pet owners in closer contact with their pets and thus more in tune with their health needs, and the heightened demand for natural remedies offering relief from stress and anxiety, with CBD leaping off the charts among humans and pets alike.



Add to this the pandemic-accelerated migration of consumers online, where supplements tend to excel due to their small size/low shipping costs, info-centric nature, need for replenishment, and customizability, and the pandemic- driven influx of new pets into the market among worried and bored American families seeing the comfort, companionship, and diversion pets offer, and the outlook remains solid for the foreseeable future, with U.S. retail sales of pet supplements expected to well exceed $1 billion by 2025.

Building on the analysis presented in the previous editions of this report, this fully updated eighth edition of Pet Supplements in the U.S. covers historical and projected retail sales from 2015 through 2025, competitive strategies of key players, and trends in new product development such as condition-specific formulations, life stage-focused products, feline supplements, natural/organic supplements, and carry-overs from the human supplements market, as well as retail channel trends.



The report provides an in-depth examination of the CBD market, following trends in regulation, consumer perceptions, new product development, and marketing. Featuring exclusive data from the publisher's Surveys of Pet Owners, the report details supplement purchasing trends as well as attitudes and demographic characteristics of both conventional and CBD pet supplement purchasers.



Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

THE MARKET

Introduction

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

Market Size and Composition

Pet Supplement Sales Experience COVID-Related Spike

Pet Supplement Sales by Channel

Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales

Market Outlook

Pandemic Intensifies Encourages Interest in Pet Health and Wellness

Figure 1-1 Pet Health and Wellness Concerns as a Result of COVID-19, 2020 (percent of pet owners)

Owners Turn to Pet Supplements for Health and Wellness Benefits

Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap

Work-from-Home Trend Fuels Demand for Supplements

The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus

Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Growth

Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior

Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million

Supplements Compete with Functional Foods and Treats

Senior and Overweight Pets

Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout

Pet Supplement Regulation

FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements

National Animal Supplement Council

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Regulating CBD

Regulating CBD Use in Pets

Market Projection

MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS

Competitive Overview

Standing Out in the Growing Crowd

Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era

Consumer Purchasing by Brand

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

Pet Supplements Market Expansion

Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List

CBD Marketers Gain Certifications and Accreditations

Retail Trends

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Traditional Pet Supplement Purchasing

More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online

Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers

Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

New Product Activity Centers Around CBD

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight

Joint Health Supplements

Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost

Probiotics Linked to Immunity and Digestive Support

Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Small Animals

CONSUMER TRENDS

Overview of Pet Supplement Purchasing

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Most Traditional Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Pet Supplement Expenditures

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Sought-After Characteristics of CBD Supplements

Pet Supplement Formats

Condition-Specific Pet Supplements

Where Traditional Pet Supplements Are Purchased

Where CBD Pet Supplements Are Purchased

Demographic Trends

Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use

Younger Pet Owners and CBD Users Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases

OPPORTUNITIES

Opportunity 1: Pandemic Intensifies Focus on Health and Wellness

Opportunity 2: Calming Products Benefit from Pandemic-Heightened Anxiety

Opportunity 3: CBD Across the Board

Opportunity 4: Customized and Subscription-Based Supplements

Opportunity 5: Pet Population Boom

Opportunity 6: Natural/Organic Supplements

Opportunity 7: Senior Pets

Opportunity 8: Omnichannel Marketing

Opportunity 9: Getting More Veterinarians on Board

CHAPTER 2: THE MARKET

INTRODUCTION

Scope of Report

Report Methodology

MARKET SIZE AND COMPOSITION

Pet Supplement Sales Experience COVID-Related Spike

Pet Supplement Sales by Channel

Products for Dogs Dominate Pet Supplement Sales

MARKET OUTLOOK

COVID-19 Places National Spotlight on Health and Wellness

Heightened Focus on Health and Wellness Extends into Pet Market

Owners Turn to Pet Supplements for Health and Wellness Benefits

Immune System Top of Mind

Human Supplement and Pet Supplement Use Overlap

Human Supplement Purchasers More Likely to Purchase Pet Supplements

Coronavirus Crisis Impacts Every Facet of the Pet Market

Work-from-Home Trend Fuels Demand for Supplements

The Financial Impact of the Coronavirus

Continued Economic Hardship Not Yet Straining Pet Ownership

Non-Affluent Households Once Again Threatened by Price Pressures

Pandemic Fuels Pet Population Growth

To Avert Pet Relinquishment, New Pet Owners Need Information and Assistance

Coronavirus Impact on Shopping Behavior

Omnimarket Era Is Here to Stay

Changes in General Shopping Patterns

Brick-and-Mortar Shopping Shifts

Online Shopping Shifts

Pet CBD Sales Near $100 Million

Confusion Remains About What Constitutes a CBD Product

Signs of Mainstream Acceptance of CBD

CBD Pet Supplements Still Awaiting FDA/AAFCO Approval

CBD Use Grows During COVID-19

Conditions Treated with CBD

Consumer Attitudes Toward CBD

Supplements Compete with Functional Foods and Treats

Senior and Overweight Pets

Veterinarians Harbor Enormous Market Clout

Supplements as Preventive Care May Lower Vet Costs

PET SUPPLEMENT REGULATION

FDA and AAFCO Monitor Pet Supplements

FSMA and Pet Supplements

National Animal Supplement Council

Product Labeling and Claims

Scientific Advisory Committee

Adverse Event Reporting

Additional NASC Membership Requirements

The AVMA and Pet Supplements

Regulating CBD

Regulating CBD Use in Pets

The AVMA Position on CBD

MARKET PROJECTION

CHAPTER 3: MARKETER AND RETAIL TRENDS

COMPETITIVE OVERVIEW

Standing Out in the Growing Crowd

Pet Supplement Channel Lines in the Omnimarket Era

Online

Veterinary

Pet Specialty

Mass Market

Consumer Purchasing by Brand

Mergers, Acquisitions, and Investments

Swedencare Acquires Animal Pharmaceuticals

Hemp Technology Acquires True Leaf Pet

Manna Pro Acquires Doggie Dailies and Hero Pet Brands

Whitebridge Pet Brands Acquires Cardinal Laboratories

Elanco Acquires Bayer's Animal Health Unit

AnimalBiome Completes Seed Funding Round

Pet Supplements Market Expansion

KND Labs Expands Reach into U.K. and E.U.

W.F. Young Expands into Canada

Brilliant Salmon Oil Establishes Several Partnerships

Holistic Hound Partners with Pet Food Experts

Choice Pet Products Partners with Two Pet Supplement Marketers

Clear Conscience Pet Develops Private-Label Products

Medterra Enters Strategic Partnerships

Pet Edge Expands into Private-Label Pet Supplements

Ark Naturals and Wholistic Pet Rebranding Efforts

Four Pet Supplement Marketers Make Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Businesses List

Leap Venture Studio Announces Third Cohort

CBD Marketers Gain Certifications and Accreditations

RETAIL TRENDS

Internet Ahead of Brick-and-Mortar Use in Traditional Pet Supplement Purchasing

Online Retailers Are the Primary Destination for Pet CBD Purchases

More Pet Owners Buying Pet Supplements Online

Top Online Marketers and Brands

Pet Supplement Merchandising in Pet Specialty Retailers

Petco Repositions as The Health & Wellness Company

Petco Site Visit

PetSmart

Independent Pet Stores

Mass-Market, Farm & Feed, and Natural Food Channels

Walmart and Target

Farm & Feed Stores

Whole Foods

CHAPTER 4: MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

MARKETING AND NEW PRODUCT TRENDS

New Product Activity Centers Around CBD

Calming Aids and Anxiety Support Supplements

Veterinary Formulas Add Scientific Weight

Joint Health Supplements

Immunity-Related Supplements Get COVID Boost

Probiotics Linked to Immunity and Digestive Support

Allergy/Skin & Coat Supplements

Lifestage-Specific Supplements

Sidebar: Milk Replacers

Cat Supplements Offer More Than Hairball Relief

Supplements for Small Animals

CHAPTER 5: CONSUMER TRENDS

OVERVIEW OF PET SUPPLEMENT PURCHASING

Note on Data Sources

CONSUMER PURCHASING, BUYING HABITS, AND ATTITUDES

Dog Owners More Likely to Purchase Supplements

Most Traditional Supplement Purchasers Are Confident in Product Quality

Pet CBD Supplement Use May Be Hampered by Trust Issues

Pet Supplement Expenditures

Factors Influencing Pet Supplement Purchases

Sought-After Characteristics of CBD Supplements

Pet Supplement Formats

Condition-Specific Pet Supplements

Where Traditional Pet Supplements Are Purchased

Supercenters Lead in Brick-and-Mortar Purchasing

Where CBD Pet Supplements Are Purchased

DEMOGRAPHIC TRENDS

Homes with Children and Urban Dwellers Skew High for Pet Supplement Use

Younger Pet Owners and CBD Users Skew High for Pet CBD Supplement Purchases

