Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to credible estimates, worldwide enterprise network security market was remunerated at USD 19123.01 million in 2019 and is expected to amass massive returns by the year 2025. The growth can be ascribed to growing demand of Internet and soaring popularity of artificial intelligence (AI). In addition, rising cases of cyber-attacks and increasing proliferation of smartphones are also contributing to the overall market outlook.

As per the report, global enterprise network security market is assessed based on service type, deployment model, industry spectrum, and geographical scope. In addition, the document also demonstrates the level of competition in this business sphere, expounding the plans adopted by companies to maintain their foothold. Moreover, it considers the impact of COVID-19 on this domain and suggest strategies to uphold the business trajectory.

Request Sample copy of this Report @ https://www.marketstudyreport.com/request-a-sample/3208025/

Analyzing the market segmentations

Based on service types, the market is split into network access control, antivirus & antimalware software, firewalls, and others. Global enterprise network security market share from firewall segment is projected to witness a tremendous growth through 2025, attributable to its high demand and popularity.

With respect to deployment model, the industry is bifurcated into cloud, and on-premise. The on-premise segment is slated to grow substantially over the predicted timeline, owing to large-scale incorporation among enterprises for network security. Meanwhile, worldwide enterprise network security industry share from cloud segment is reckoned to amass high profits by 2025, as it is flexible, scalable, and opens the prospects for future.

Speaking of industry spectrum, the market is categorized into healthcare, IT & telecommunication, BFSI, and others. The BFSI segment held a major portion of global enterprise network security market share in the recent past and is anticipated to expand further, due to emphasis on data security.

Analyzing the regional landscape

As per credible estimates, the Americas is projected to account for a major portion of worldwide enterprise network security industry share by the year 2025, accountable to rising cognizance about cyber threats, and swift adoption of new technologies in the region. Moreover, America is home to leading network security companies, which is likely to infuse business expansion tremendously.

To access a sample copy or view this report in detail along with the table of contents, please click the link below:

https://www.marketstudyreport.com/reports/global-enterprise-network-security-market-analysis-by-service-types-firewalls-antivirus-and-antimalware-software-network-access-control-others-deployment-types-by-industry-by-region-by-country-2021-edition-market-insights-covid-19-impact-competition-and-forecast-2020-2025

Highlighting the competitive arena:

The competitive landscape of worldwide enterprise network security market sphere is defined by Arista Networks, Juniper Networks Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE), Extreme Networks, NortonLifeLock Inc., Fortinet, FireEye, Palo Alto Networks Inc., Check Point Software Technologies, and Cisco Systems Inc.

Global Enterprise Network Security Market by Service Type (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Firewalls

Network Access Control

Antivirus & Antimalware Software

Others

Global Enterprise Network Security Market by Deployment Model (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)



Cloud

On- Premise

Global Enterprise Network Security Market by Industry Scope (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Healthcare

IT & Telecommunication

BFSI

Others

Global Enterprise Network Security Market Regional Landscape (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Americas

Brazil

Canada

United States





Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France





Asia Pacific

South Korea

Japan

China

India





Global Enterprise Network Security Market Top Players (Revenue, USD Million, 2015-2025)

Arista Networks

Juniper Networks Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)

Extreme Networks

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Fortinet

FireEye

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Table of Contents

1. Research Methodology and Executive Summary

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Executive Summary

2. Strategic Recommendations

3. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Product Outlook

4. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Sizing and Forecast

4.1 Market Size, By Value, Year 2015-2025

4.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Global Enterprise Network Security Market

4.3 Global Economic and Industrial Statistics

5. Global Enterprise Network Security Market Segmentation - By Service Types, Deployment Types, By Industry (2015-2025)

5.1 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: By Service Types

5.1.1 Firewalls - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.2 Antivirus and antimalware software - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.3 Network Access Control - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.1.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: by Deployment Types

5.2.1 on- Premises - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.2.2 Cloud- Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3 Competitive Scenario of Enterprise Network Security Market: by Industry

5.3.1 BFSI - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.2 IT and Telecommunication - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.3 Healthcare - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

5.3.4 Others - Market Size and Forecast (2015-2025)

6. Global Enterprise Network Security Market: Regional Analysis

Related Report:

Endpoint Security Market Size, Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2020 - 2026

Global Endpoint security market is poised to grow at a strong rate over the coming time period owing to the increasing instances of cyberattacks and data breaches. An endpoint is any device which is physically an end point on a network. For instance, tablets, mobile phones, servers, desktops, laptops, and virtual environments can all be considered endpoints. From a regional frame of reference, APAC endpoint security market will witness a CAGR of more than 10% over the forecast time period due to growing digitalization across India and China. Additionally, the region, which is home to nearly 60% of the globe’s population, is emerging as a prominent digital hub, creating more opportunities for growth and innovation. These factors are expected to further lead to regional market growth.

About US:

Market Study Report, LLC. is a hub for market intelligence products and services.

We streamline the purchase of your market research reports and services through a single integrated platform by bringing all the major publishers and their services at one place.

Our customers partner with Market Study Report, LLC. to ease their search and evaluation of market intelligence products and services and in turn focus on their company's core activities.

If you are looking for research reports on global or regional markets, competitive information, emerging markets and trends or just looking to stay on top of the curve then Market Study Report, LLC. is the platform that can help you in achieving any of these objectives.

Contact Us: Corporate Sales, Market Study Report LLC Phone: 1-302-273-0910 Toll Free: 1-866-764-2150 Email: sales@marketstudyreport.com News: http://business-newsupdate.com/