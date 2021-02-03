AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameFabege AB
IsinSE0010414425
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-09-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln5
Volume bought, SEK mln5
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM46.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM46.00
Highest yield, DM46.00
Accepted at lowest DM, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameFabege AB
IsinSE0011062942
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-08-30
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln10
Volume bought, SEK mln10
Number of bids1
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield, DM55.00
Lowest accepted yield, DM55.00
Highest yield, DM55.00
Accepted at lowest DM, %100.00


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHumlegården Fastigheter
IsinSE0010101626
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-06-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHumlegården Fastigheter
IsinSE0013882529
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2025-09-22
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHeimstaden Bostad AB
IsinXS2179086983
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-05-26
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHeimstaden Bostad AB
IsinXS2259800121
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2025-02-25
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHolmen AB
IsinSE0011426238
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-11-24
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameHolmen AB
IsinSE0011281567
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-05-23
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameElectrolux AB
IsinXS2130781516
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2022-03-09
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0


AuctionResult of auction
Auction date2021-02-03
NameElectrolux AB
IsinXS2152269218
Coupon, spreadFRN
Maturity2023-04-06
Tendered volume, SEK mln30 +/- 30
Offered volume, SEK mln0
Volume bought, SEK mln0
Number of bids0
Number of accepted bids0
Average yield, DM0
Lowest accepted yield, DM0
Highest yield, DM0
Accepted at lowest yield, %0