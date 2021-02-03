|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Fabege AB
|Isin
|SE0010414425
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-09-26
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|5
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|5
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|46.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|46.00
|Highest yield, DM
|46.00
|Accepted at lowest DM, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Fabege AB
|Isin
|SE0011062942
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-08-30
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|10
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|10
|Number of bids
|1
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield, DM
|55.00
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|55.00
|Highest yield, DM
|55.00
|Accepted at lowest DM, %
|100.00
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Humlegården Fastigheter
|Isin
|SE0010101626
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-06-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Humlegården Fastigheter
|Isin
|SE0013882529
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2025-09-22
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Heimstaden Bostad AB
|Isin
|XS2179086983
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-05-26
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Heimstaden Bostad AB
|Isin
|XS2259800121
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2025-02-25
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Holmen AB
|Isin
|SE0011426238
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-11-24
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Holmen AB
|Isin
|SE0011281567
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-05-23
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Electrolux AB
|Isin
|XS2130781516
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2022-03-09
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
|Auction
|Result of auction
|Auction date
|2021-02-03
|Name
|Electrolux AB
|Isin
|XS2152269218
|Coupon, spread
|FRN
|Maturity
|2023-04-06
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|30 +/- 30
|Offered volume, SEK mln
|0
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Number of accepted bids
|0
|Average yield, DM
|0
|Lowest accepted yield, DM
|0
|Highest yield, DM
|0
|Accepted at lowest yield, %
|0
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: