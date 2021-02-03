Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Oxide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the aluminum oxide market and it is poised to grow by 32.95 million MT during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on aluminum oxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in the automotive industry, rise in steel and aluminum production, and increased application in non-resilient flooring.



The aluminum oxide market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the issues related to recycling of aluminum scrap as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum oxide market growth during the next few years.



The report on aluminum oxide market covers the following areas:

Aluminum oxide market sizing

Aluminum oxide market forecast

Aluminum oxide market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum oxide market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Almatis BV, Alumina Ltd., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., BASF SE, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and United Company Rusal Plc. Also, the aluminum oxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



