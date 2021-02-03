Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aluminum Oxide Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the aluminum oxide market and it is poised to grow by 32.95 million MT during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. The report on aluminum oxide market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in the automotive industry, rise in steel and aluminum production, and increased application in non-resilient flooring.

The aluminum oxide market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes. This study identifies the issues related to recycling of aluminum scrap as one of the prime reasons driving the aluminum oxide market growth during the next few years.

The report on aluminum oxide market covers the following areas:

  • Aluminum oxide market sizing
  • Aluminum oxide market forecast
  • Aluminum oxide market industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aluminum oxide market vendors that include Alcoa Corp., Almatis BV, Alumina Ltd., Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd., BASF SE, Norsk Hydro ASA, Rio Tinto Ltd., Sasol Ltd., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., and United Company Rusal Plc. Also, the aluminum oxide market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Application
  • Metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Non-metallurgical - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Application

6. Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Alcoa Corp.
  • Almatis BV
  • Alumina Ltd.
  • Aluminum Corp. of China Ltd.
  • BASF SE
  • Norsk Hydro ASA
  • Rio Tinto Ltd.
  • Sasol Ltd.
  • Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.
  • United Company Rusal Plc

10. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

