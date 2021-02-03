New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Investments Global Market Report 2021: COVID 19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018833/?utm_source=GNW

57 billion in 2020 to $2624.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3631.22 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The investment market consists of sales of investment management services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manage investment related activities such as securities underwriting, stock brokerage and wealth management services. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, but fees, commissions or margins on the amounts invested. The investment industry is categorized on the basis of the business model of the firms present in the industry though some investment firms offer other financial services. The investment market is segmented into wealth management; securities brokerages and stock exchanges; and investment banking.



North America was the largest region in the global investments market, accounting for 45% of the market in 2020. Western Europe was the second largest region accounting for 21% of the global investments market. Middle East was the smallest region in the global investments market.



Investment banks across the globe are moving towards businesses requiring less regulatory capital. In this regard, major investment banks from around the world such as Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse have announced their plans to move from traditional underwriting business to other activities such as mergers and acquisitions advisory and fundraising. This shift is primarily due to regulatory changes that made some investment banking activities more expensive than the others. Although the regulations have restricted the range of some banks, forcing them to specialize, some investment bankers, such as Citibank and JPMorgan have continued offering a complete range of investment banking services.



Wealth management firms are increasingly offering hybrid services including standardized and personalized advices to their clients globally. The need for standardization and personalization of advice mainly arises due to growing demand for consistent and robust solutions among consumers. In this regard, wealth management firms are producing computer-driven analysis to offer standardized advisory services, while also maintaining granularity in their offerings with bespoke solutions.



Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real time investment advice. For instance, CargoMetrics, an investment firm based in Boston used Automatic Identification System (AIS), to collect data on commodity movement such as cargo location and cargo size to develop analytics platform for trading commodities, currencies and equity index funds. This tool was also sold to other hedge funds and wealth managers.



