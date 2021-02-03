Selbyville, Delaware, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to industry experts, worldwide dental implant market was valued USD 2728.2 million in 2019 and is anticipated to record substantial growth during 2020-2025. Rising prevalence of tooth decay, especially among the booming geriatric population, and growing demand for cosmetic dentistry are the key growth catalysts of the industry.

Taking the analysis further, readers are provided with assorted knowledge on factors affecting the development of each industry segment including product type, material type, end-user scope, and geographical ambit. Moreover, the research literature tracks the competitive development, mergers & acquisitions, new product development, and strategies of leading companies in this vertical. Additionally, it addresses the challenges brought forth by the Covid-19 pandemic along with various solutions for the same.

Further, technological advancements such as implementation of robotics and AI are opening new growth avenues for the industry. Also, escalating demand for innovatory products like electrosurgical equipment, dental lasers that facilitate non-invasive procedures with no need for sedation, surgery, or hospital stay will enhance the industry outlook for the coming years.

Covid-19 impact

The crisis of Covid-19 pandemic has spurred unprecedented challenges for the global dental implant market. Alarming increase in the number of coronavirus infection cases has forced countries to enter into lockdown, barring dentists from performing surgeries. Moreover, high risk of infection among dental healthcare workers along with closure of dental clinics has disrupted dental services to the patients.

Market segmentation overview

Global dental implant market, based on the product type, is categorized into endosteal implant, and subperiosteal implant. Of these, endosteal implant segment is anticipated to secure a significant portion of the industry share in the upcoming years, attributable to broadening applications in hospitals, dental clinics, and research institutes.

Besides this, end-user scope and material types are the other major segments covered in the research document.

From a geographical standpoint, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA are the key contributors to the overall dental implant market remuneration. Among these, Asia Pacific market is expected to grow considerably over the projected timeline, creditable to factors like large geriatric populace in countries like China and Japan, rising income levels, and increasing medical tourism in the region.

Competitive landscape:

Top contenders in global dental implant market are MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd., Biohorizons Implant Systems, Inc., Osstem Implant, Dentium Co., Ltd., Henry Schein, Inc., and Dentsply Sirona, Inc. among others. These companies are aligning their interest toward introduction of novel products, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to expand their product portfolio and improve their foothold in the industry.

