Harvia will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin 2020 on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at around 09:00 a.m. Finnish time. The stock exchange release and the presentation material in Finnish and English will be available after publishing at https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .

Harvia will hold a webcast for analysts, investors and media on February 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EET. The conference will be held in English. Harvia's CEO Tapio Pajuharju and CFO Ari Vesterinen will host the event. The webcast can be followed at https://harvia.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results

You can also participate in the conference by calling:

Finland: +358 981 710 310

Sweden: +46 856 642 651

UK: +44 333 300 0804

US: +1 631 913 1422

PIN: 28065566#

A recording of the webcast will be available later at the company's website https://harviagroup.com/investor-relations/ .





