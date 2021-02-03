Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Automated Driving (AD) Perspectives 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report leverages insights from 4 reports related to Automated Driving: Carmakers' Automated Driving Roadmaps 2025; Rankings & market shares of Top Tier-1 ADAS Suppliers by 2020; Regulatory guide to Autonomous Driving, Automotive Cyber Security & V2X; and Automotive Cyber Security 2025: The Secure Connected Car, to identify emerging trends in autonomous vehicle deployment, winning carmakers and suppliers and adoption roadmaps.

Insights from the report: Carmakers' Automated Driving Roadmaps 2025

Learn how carmakers, Tier-1s and new-entrants, including tech giants Apple and Google (Waymo), plan to overcome the challenges and commercialize autonomous driving:

How do leading OEMs plan to achieve L4/5 capabilities and by when? We examine OEM strategy, new business models and key collaborations to introduce driving and parking features from Level 2 to Level 4 in private cars

Learn why leading Tier-1s are well-positioned to monetize ADAS growth with forecasts for ADAS sensors

Excerpts from the report: Top Tier-1 Suppliers' ranking in ADAS 2020

The leading 7 ADAS Suppliers will experience average ADAS revenue growth of CAGR 21.5% between 2017 and 2020 which will lead to changes in the global Ranking-by-ADAS Revenue. What's more, the overall ADAS-to-Automotive Revenue ratio for the major suppliers will increase. Read our report to understand how major suppliers are unlocking the new revenues from increasing fitment of ADAS features in passenger cars.

Regulation for Autonomy, V2X & Cyber Security

The transition from driver-centric regulation to Automated Driving Systems is necessary for the deployment of higher levels of vehicle autonomy. Amendment in international regulations and national traffic laws will soon give the green light for deployment but will there be regional inconsistencies between what's legal?

Automotive Cyber Security 2025: The Secure Connected Car

The report examines the current demand and supply status, including the regulatory status and offerings from leading companies in Automotive Cyber Security, and delivers forecasts on the development of the global Automotive Cyber Security market for passenger cars over the next decade, coupled with insightful interviews with leading cybersecurity vendors.

Geographical Coverage

USA

Europe

China

Japan

Key Topics Covered:



1. Automated Driving Roadmaps

1.1 AD Market Status 2020

1.2 ADAS Sensor Penetration

1.3 Carmaker AD Strategies

1.4 L2-L4 Penetration in 2025

2. Top Tier-1 Suppliers in ADAS

2.1 ADAS Revenue 2020

2.2 Shares in Radar, Camera

3. Regulation for Autonomy

3.1 V2X & Cyber Security

3.2 Regulatory Roadblocks to L3-4 in Major Markets

4. Automotive Cyber Security 2025: Secure Connected

Companies Mentioned



5 Mini

APTIV

Audi

BAIC

Bentley

BMW Group

Bosch

BYD

CHANGAN

Continental

Daimler: Mercedes-Benz

Denso

FCA: Focus on Alfa Romeo, Fiat, Jeep and Maserati

Ford

Geely

General Motors: Cadillac and Chevy-Cruise

Great Wall

Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC)

Hella

Hitachi

Honda

Hyundai, KIA and Genesis

Jaguar Land Rover

Magna

Mobileye

Nissan & Infiniti

Porsche

PSA

Renault

Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

SAIC

Subaru

Tesla

Toyota Motors: Lexus and Toyota

Valeo

Veoneer (Ex-Autoliv)

Volvo

VW & VW Group

Zenuity

ZF

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ed3too

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900