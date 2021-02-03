Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market By Study Type, By Indication, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market is expected to witness market growth of 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The growing rate of neurological diseases like tumors, depression, epilepsy, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's combined with the increasing geriatric population are components anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual clinical trial market over the forecast period. Growing clinical trials to find reliable and effective solutions to cure or decline and prevent the spread of neurological disorders and age-related diseases are components that will boost the growth of the virtual clinical trials market during the forecast period.



Furthermore, the instance of tropical and infectious diseases that need new medicines and drugs in numerous countries is a component anticipated to boost the growth of the virtual clinical trial market during the forecast period. Moreover, the modernization of clinical trials to improve productivity and collect information from many sources is a component anticipated to propel the growth of the clinical trial market in the next few years.



The oncology segment is expected to be the lead market during the forecast period. This is credited to the growing instances of cancer on a worldwide scale and the growing number of oncology clinical trials. Patients of cancer are the most unprotected during the outbreak of COVID-19. Examiners and sponsors supervising oncology clinical trials have rapidly included remote and virtual trials to maintain the safety of patients and keep the trails going forward.



Also, researchers studying cancer confronting major challenges in patient recruitment. Till June 2019, around 14,000 oncology trials were recruited actively with a participation rate of 3% to 8% of possible participants, with a slight number in minority and geriatric populations. Less rate of enrollment presents risks to the effectiveness of particular clinical studies. It may hinder the advancement in treatment and related advantages to results. Therefore, the low rate of recruitment and the requirement for a different population for oncology clinical researches are expected to fuel the acceptance of virtual clinical trials.



Based on Study Type, the market is segmented into Interventional, Observational, and Expanded Access and Others. Based on Indication, the market is segmented into Oncology, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Gastrointestinal, Respiratory, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology and Other Indications. Based on countries, the market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Rest of Asia Pacific.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IQVIA Holdings, Inc., ICON PLC, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance, Inc.), Dassault Systemes SE (Medidata Solutions, Inc.), Oracle Corporation, Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital Management), PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.), Medpace Holdings, Inc., Medable, Inc. and Clinical Ink, Inc. (G.I. Partners)



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market, by Study Type

1.4.2 Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market, by Indication

1.4.3 Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Geographical Expansions

3.2.4 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements : 2017, Oct - 2020, Nov) Leading Players

3.3.3 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2018, Jun - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

4.1 Asia Pacific Interventional Market by Country

4.2 Asia Pacific Observational Market by Country

4.3 Asia Pacific Expanded Access Market by Country



Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

5.1 Asia Pacific Oncology Market by Country

5.2 Asia Pacific Cardiovascular Market by Country

5.3 Asia Pacific Immunology Market by Country

5.4 Asia Pacific Gastrointestinal Market by Country

5.5 Asia Pacific Respiratory Market by Country

5.6 Asia Pacific Endocrinology Market by Country

5.7 Asia Pacific Ophthalmology Market by Country

5.8 Asia Pacific Other Indications Market by Country



Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Country

6.1 China Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.1.1 China Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.1.2 China Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.2 Japan Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.2.1 Japan Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.2.2 Japan Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.3 India Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.3.1 India Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.3.2 India Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.4 South Korea Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.4.1 South Korea Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.4.2 South Korea Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.5 Singapore Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.5.1 Singapore Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.5.2 Singapore Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.6 Malaysia Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.6.1 Malaysia Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.6.2 Malaysia Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication

6.7 Rest of Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market

6.7.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Study Type

6.7.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Virtual Clinical Trials Market by Indication



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 IQVIA Holdings, Inc.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Recent strategies and developments

7.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.1.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.2 ICON PLC

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional Analysis

7.2.1 Recent strategies and developments

7.2.1.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.2.1.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.2.1.3 Acquisition and Mergers

7.3 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (Covance, Inc.)

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Recent strategies and developments

7.3.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.3.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers

7.4 Dassault Systemes SE (Medidata Solutions, Inc.)

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Research & Development Expense

7.4.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.4.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.4.5.3 Acquisition and Mergers

7.5 Oracle Corporation

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments

7.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6 Parexel International Corporation (Pamplona Capital Management)

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.6.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.6.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.6.2.3 Geographical Expansions

7.7 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (KKR & Co., Inc.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.7.2 Financial Analysis

7.7.3 Segmental Analysis

7.7.4 Recent strategies and developments

7.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.7.4.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.8 Medpace Holdings, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Recent strategies and developments

7.8.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.9 Medable, Inc.

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

7.9.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

7.10. Clinical Ink, Inc. (G.I. Partners)

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments

7.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements



