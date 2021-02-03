SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic and shelter in place orders causing serious strains in relationships, author and marriage therapist, Jon R. Anderson, has had more clients in the last eight months than he can handle. To help address and resolve issues for those Anderson cannot meet with personally or virtually, he has released an informative and timely book to help bring positive change to relationships.

“The Acceptance: What Brings and Keeps Lifelong Love” draws from the latest research, top experts and Anderson’s over 25 years of experience counseling couples to reveal the core of what motivates people to desire a mate, and how those dynamics continue to play out for the duration of the relationship. In his book, Anderson addresses the core issues in relationships and identifies the importance of acceptance as the core motivator for seeking out a mate, the primary ingredient for falling in love and also what keeps love lasting for life.

“I have read a lot of articles and books from famous gurus and found they focused more on symptomatic problems in relationships with nothing hitting at the core of why people do what they do,” said Anderson. “I could not find anything that addressed the core issues and wrote this book to share my expertise and provide practical ways to actively bring about positive change.”

“Jon Anderson really understands how to help marriages. From the home needing a tune-up to the family needing an overhaul, Jon can help. I would trust him with any challenge or concern. He is a terrific resource. And, even more, he is a dear friend.” – Max Lucado, New York Times Bestselling Author

In addition to his book and work as a therapist, Anderson is also the founder and president of the Growing Love Network, a non-profit organization dedicated to revolutionizing relationships for life and the host of the Relationships Rewire podcast which receives over 50,000 downloads per month.

“The Acceptance: What Brings and Keeps Lifelong Love”

By Jon R. Anderson

ISBN: 978-1-400328178 (Paperback); 978-1-400328185 (Hardbound); 978-1-400328192 (eBook)

Available through Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Jon Anderson and his wife Joanna founded the Growing Love Network and together have led more than 130 intensive workshops for couples across the country. He has worked with thousands of couples and individuals through counseling and personal therapy and has trained hundreds of couples to lead Growing Love marriage classes. Based in San Antonio, Anderson received his Master of Marriage and Family Therapy from Abilene Christian University and has taught numerous college courses since 1998 in psychology, human development, and student development. He is also the author of “Growing Love: The 9 Essentials of Lifelong Love,” “Love Reboot: Healing for Hurting Marriages,” and “365 Days of Growing Love.” Anderson has been married to Joanna since 1985 and has three children, two stepsons and one grandson. To learn more, please visit www.growinglovenetwork.org.

