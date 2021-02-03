Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Probiotic Drinks Market By Product (Diary based and Plant based), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Probiotic Drinks Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



Probiotic Drinks are helpful in maintaining a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria and have many health benefits like weight loss, digestive health, and immune function. Consistent consumption of probiotics drinks enhances the bowel movement as well as improves nutrient absorption. Moreover, these drinks stimulate mental health as numerous studies have already proven that good mood and mental health are connected with gut health. Therefore, the product is also helpful in dropping anxiety, depression, autism, and obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). In addition to it, the products may also boost the functioning of the immune system as it promotes the production of natural antibodies in the body.



The rising awareness regarding the health benefits of the probiotics product has been driving its consumption among the consumers. According to a survey done by Kerry Group, in the U.S. approximately 75% of the consumers and more than 50% of consumers across the world are aware of the digestive benefits related to the product. The searches in Google for "microbiome" increased been increased by 267% in the past five years. Therefore, the Probiotic Drinks demand has increased with the rising health consciousness among consumers.



The Probiotic Drinks market is mainly driven by the growing number of consumers who are health-conscious, particularly the younger generation. The Probiotic Drinks is an example of functional beverages that are helpful in enhancing the health conditions of the intestine by keeping a good balance of the gut.



Based on Product, the market is segmented into Diary based and Plant based. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online and Offline. Based on countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Mexico, Canada, and Rest of North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A., Danone S.A., PepsiCo, Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, General Mills, Inc. (NextFoods), Kerry Group PLC, Amul (The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.), Lifeway Foods, Inc., Grupo LALA SAB de CV, and Harmless Harvest, Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 North America Probiotic Drinks Market, by Product

1.4.2 North America Probiotic Drinks Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.3 North America Probiotic Drinks Market, by Country

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Mergers & Acquisitions

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2016-2020)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Product Launches and Product Expansions : 2016, Sep - 2020, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. North America Probiotic Drinks Market by Product

4.1 North America Diary based Market by Country

4.2 North America Plant based Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Probiotic Drinks Market by Distribution Channel

5.1 North America Online Market by Country

5.2 North America Offline Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Probiotic Drinks Market by Country

6.1 USA Probiotic Drinks Market

6.1.1 USA Probiotic Drinks Market by Product

6.1.2 USA Probiotic Drinks Market by Distribution Channel

6.2 Canada Probiotic Drinks Market

6.2.1 Canada Probiotic Drinks Market by Product

6.2.2 Canada Probiotic Drinks Market by Distribution Channel

6.3 Mexico Probiotic Drinks Market

6.3.1 Mexico Probiotic Drinks Market by Product

6.3.2 Mexico Probiotic Drinks Market by Distribution Channel

6.4 Rest of North America Probiotic Drinks Market

6.4.1 Rest of North America Probiotic Drinks Market by Product

6.4.2 Rest of North America Probiotic Drinks Market by Distribution Channel



Chapter 7. Company Profiles

7.1 Nestle S.A.

7.1.1 Company Overview

7.1.2 Financial Analysis

7.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.1.4 Research& Development Expense

7.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.1.5.1 Acquisition, Investment, and Mergers:

7.1.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.2 Danone S.A.

7.2.1 Company Overview

7.2.2 Financial Analysis

7.2.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

7.2.4 Research & Development Expenses

7.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.3 PepsiCo, Inc.

7.3.1 Company Overview

7.3.2 Financial Analysis

7.3.3 Regional Analysis

7.3.4 Research & Development Expense

7.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.3.5.1 Acquisition, Investment, and Mergers:

7.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.4 Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited

7.4.1 Company Overview

7.4.2 Financial Analysis

7.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.4.4 Recent strategies and developments:

7.4.4.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.5 General Mills, Inc. (NextFoods)

7.5.1 Company Overview

7.5.2 Financial Analysis

7.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.5.4 Research & Development Expense

7.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.5.5.1 Acquisition, Investment, and Mergers:

7.6 Kerry Group PLC

7.6.1 Company Overview

7.6.2 Financial Analysis

7.6.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

7.6.4 Research & Development Expense

7.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

7.6.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.6.5.2 Acquisition, Investment, and Mergers:

7.7 Amul (The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation Ltd.)

7.7.1 Company Overview

7.8 Lifeway Foods, Inc.

7.8.1 Company Overview

7.8.2 Financial Analysis

7.8.3 Recent strategies and developments:

7.8.3.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

7.8.3.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

7.9 Grupo LALA SAB de CV

7.9.1 Company Overview

7.9.2 Financial Analysis

7.9.3 Recent strategies and developments:

7.9.3.1 Acquisition, Investment, and Mergers:

7.10. Harmless Harvest, Inc.

7.10.1 Company Overview

7.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

7.10.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:



