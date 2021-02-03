Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "LED Packaging Market With COVID-19 Impact by Package Type (SMD, COB, CSP), Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting, Flash Lighting, Industrial), Wavelength, Power Range, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global LED packaging market is estimated to grow from USD 17.6 billion in 2021 to USD 22.1 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6%.



The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the risen demand for IoT-enabled lighting fixtures and smart lighting solutions, surged demand for LED packages in display panel market, increased demand for UV LED-based disinfection systems amid COVID-19, and recent government initiatives and regulations promoting use of LEDs for energy efficiency and environmental benefits.

COVID-19 sent both demand-side and supply-side shocks across the global economy. Leading LED package providers, such as OSRAM (Germany) and Seoul Semiconductor (South Korea), have incurred significant losses owing to the pandemic. Both companies have reported a decline of approximately 9% and 10%, respectively, in their 2020 half-year revenue as compared to the previous year. Governments worldwide have cut down their spending on various areas to focus on improving healthcare infrastructure, and therefore, the demand for LED packages from national lighting projects is expected to shrink. Also, as commercial spaces in most parts of the world would run at a significantly low capacity in 2021, companies might delay a potential upgrade of their lighting solutions. This has resulted in a decline in the demand for LED packages, further weakening the financial position of most of the key manufacturers.

Deep UV: The fastest-growing wavelength segment of the LED packaging market.

Deep UV LEDs are the fastest-growing segment of the LED packaging market, by wavelength. Based on their wavelength range, UV LEDs are classified as UV-C (100-280 nm), UV-B (280-315 nm), and UV-A (315-400 nm). UV-A LED packages are expected to be the dominant tool in printing, coatings, and adhesive applications, as longer wavelength ranges easily penetrate very deeply into the material. Also, diode performance in this wavelength range is highly complemented with an excellent lifetime of as high as 20,000 hours. On the other hand, UV-B LEDs are used for biomedical research purposes. UV-C based LEDs are a popular choice for sterilization and disinfection and are currently experiencing a surge in demand owing to their high application during the global COVID-19 pandemic. UV-C light has germicidal properties and kills bacteria and viruses by destroying their nucleic acids and disrupting DNAs. Today, these LEDs are commonly used in air and water purification systems.

General Lighting: The largest growing segment of LED packaging market, by application.

The general lighting applications of LEDs mostly include residential, outdoor, and commercial lighting areas. The increase in infrastructure building activities is the major factor contributing to the high growth of the market for the residential lighting application. LEDs have higher efficiency, longer lifespan, low power consumption, better color rendering, and lower maintenance requirements compared with traditional light sources, making them ideal for outdoor lighting environments such as street lighting, and lighting for public places. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA) (France), commercial buildings should be in line with the clean energy transition, minimizing the carbon footprint. LEDs could be used in these commercial spaces to reduce the carbon footprint significantly as compared to incandescent bulbs and CFLs, thus contributing to the growth of the LED packaging market for commercial lighting applications.

APAC is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing regional market between 2021 and 2026

APAC is a leading region in terms of production and consumption of LEDs and display panels. The region has witnessed significant advancements in the display devices space, along with rapid changes in terms of the adoption of new technologies. The surge in demand for applications such as general lighting, automotive, and backlighting is driven by high economic growth in the region. This, in turn, favors the growth of the LED packaging market in this region. These factors are encouraging many established market players to expand their reach in the region.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in LED Packaging Market

4.2 LED Packaging Market Size, by Industry

4.3 LED Packaging Market, by Power Range

4.4 LED Packaging Market, by Wavelength

4.5 LED Packaging Market, by Package Type and Region



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increased Demand for Disinfection Systems Amid COVID-19 to Drive Demand for Efficient Uv LED Packages

5.2.1.2 Surged Demand for LED Packages in Display Panel Market

5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Regulations Promoting Use of LEDs for Energy Efficiency and Environmental Benefits

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Saturation in LED Packaging Market Owing to the Presence of a Large Number of Manufacturers

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Development of Human-Centric Lighting Solutions and Horticulture Lights

5.2.3.2 Surged Adoption of CSP LEDs in Automotive Lighting Applications

5.2.3.3 Preference for Uv LED-Based Curing Systems for Print Label and Packaging Solutions Owing to COVID-19

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Lack of Common Open Standards

5.2.4.2 Slowdown in Production of Manufacturing Facilities Worldwide Caused by COVID-19

5.3 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 Regulatory Landscape

5.5 Value Chain Analysis

5.6 Key Technology and Industry Trends

5.7 Market Map

5.8 Technology Analysis

5.8.1 Chip-Scale Package (CSP) Technology

5.9 Patent Analysis

5.10 Trade Analysis

5.11 Case Study Analysis

5.11.1 Jmgo Selected High-Brightness LED Packages of Osram for Its Latest Generation of Projectors

5.11.2 Cree and Advanced Optoelectronic Technology (AOT) Announced Patent Licensing Agreement

5.11.3 Signify Provided Philips Greenpower LED Toplighting to Bvrc to Grow Vegetable Seedlings Under Artificial Lights

5.11.4 Kernock Park Plants Installed Philips Greenpower LED Toplighting and Production Module Offered by Signify



6 LED Packaging Market, by Package Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 SMD

6.2.1 Smd Leds Are Versatile and Can Accommodate Chips with Complicated Designs

6.3 COB

6.3.1 Cob Technology Provides Improved Lumen-Per-Watt Ratios and Heat Efficiency in Comparison with Other LED Technologies

6.4 CSP

6.4.1 Chip-Scale Packages Have Become Popular Packaging Trend in Recent Times

6.5 Others



7 LED Packaging Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Lighting

7.2.1 Use of Energy-Efficient Leds in Commercial Buildings for Reducing Global Carbon Footprint to Drive Market Growth

7.3 Automotive Lighting

7.3.1 Growing Demand for Central Stack Displays and Instrument Cluster Displays to Boost Demand for LED Packages

7.4 Backlighting

7.4.1 Increasing Demand for Emerging Display Technologies Such as Micro LED to Stimulate Market Growth

7.5 Flash Lighting

7.5.1 Technological Upgrades in Flash Leds Such as Programmable Flash LED and Dual Flash LED to Catalyze Demand for LED Packages

7.6 Industrial

7.6.1 Surging Demand for Smart Lighting Solutions to Reduce Operating Expenses to Have Positive Impact on LED Packaging Market

7.7 Others



8 LED Packaging Market, by Power Range

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Low- & Mid-Power LED Packages

8.2.1 Increasing Demand for Low- & Mid-Power LED Packages for General Lighting, Backlighting, and Automotive Lighting to Drive Market Growth

8.3 High-Power LED Packages

8.3.1 Increasing Demand from Smartphone Manufacturers to Include High-Power LEDs in a Flash Lighting Module to Boost Market Growth



9 LED Packaging Market, by Wavelength

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Visible & Infrared

9.2.1 Increasing Demand for Human-Centric Lighting Has Created New Growth Prospects for Visible LED Manufacturers

9.3 Deep Uv

9.3.1 Uv-C Leds Are Expected to Revolutionize Future of Sterilization and Disinfection



10 LED Packaging Market, by Packaging Material

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Plastic

10.2.1 Emc Plastics Exhibit High Lumen Maintenance and Color Stability at High Temperatures

10.3 Nanoceramics

10.3.1 Nanoceramics Have Very High Composite Thermal Performance

10.4 Ceramics

10.4.1 Ceramics Exhibit Properties Such as Outstanding Resistance, Radiation Performance, and Minimum Deterioration from Ultraviolet Substances

10.4.2 LEDs with Sintered Ceramic Package

10.4.3 LEDs with Ceramic Substrate and Silicon

10.4.4 LEDs with Ceramic Substrate and Glass

10.5 Silicone Materials

10.5.1 Silicones Have High Transparency in Uv-Visible Region, Controlled Refractive Index, and Stable Thermo-Mechanical Properties

10.6 Epoxy Molding Compound

10.6.1 Epoxy Molding Compounds Protect LED Chip Against Moisture and External Impacts

10.7 Metal Alloys

10.7.1 Silver Alloys Offer Excellent Reflective Properties Across Visible and Near Infra-Red Light Spectrum

10.8 Polymers

10.8.1 Polymers Are Increasingly Finding Applications in LED Packaging to Enhance Efficiency and Reliability of LED Devices

10.9 Glass Composites

10.9.1 Phosphor-In-Glass (Pig) Composites Exhibit Excellent Heat-Resistance Characteristics and Superior Optical Output

10.10 Others

10.10.1 Silicon Carbide Substrate

10.10.1.1 Silicon Carbide Has Started Gaining Popularity as a Material for LED Substrates Owing to Low Lattice Mismatches Seen in Silicon Carbide

10.10.2 Sapphire Substrate

10.10.2.1 LED Chips Manufactured Using Sapphire Substrates Are More Stable and Tend to Give Reliable Light Output Than Other Substrates

10.10.3 Bonding Wire

10.10.3.1 Wire Bonding is a LED Packaging Process That Provides Electrical Interconnection Between LED Chip and Lead Frame

10.10.4 Graphene

10.10.4.1 Graphene is One of the Trending Substrates to be Used for LED Packages, Especially for Uv Leds in UV-C Band



11 LED Packaging Market, by Region

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.3 Europe

11.4 APAC

11.5 RoW



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Historical Revenue Analysis of Major Players in LED Packaging Market

12.3 Market Share Analysis of Key Companies, 2020

12.4 Competitive Scenario

12.4.1 Product Launches & Developments

12.4.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations, Contracts & Joint Ventures

12.4.3 Mergers & Acquisitions and Expansion

12.5 Company Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.5.1 Star

12.5.2 Pervasive

12.5.3 Participant

12.5.4 Emerging Leader

12.6 Product Footprint Analysis of Top Players

12.7 Market Share/Rank

12.8 Startup/SME Evaluation Matrix, 2020

12.8.1 Progressive Companies

12.8.2 Responsive Companies

12.8.3 Dynamic Companies

12.8.4 Starting Blocks



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Key Players

13.2.1 Nichia

13.2.2 Osram

13.2.3 Lumileds

13.2.4 Seoul Semiconductor

13.2.5 Samsung

13.2.6 Mls (Forest Lighting)

13.2.7 Everlight

13.2.8 Cree

13.2.9 Nationstar

13.2.10 Lite-On

13.3 Overview of Manufacturing Capabilities of Key Players

13.4 Other Important Players

13.4.1 Lg Innotek

13.4.2 Epistar

13.4.3 Stanley Electric

13.4.4 Honglitronic

13.4.5 Lextar

13.4.6 Prolight

13.4.7 Edison

13.4.8 Schott

13.4.9 Citizen Electronics

13.4.10 Toyoda Gosei

13.4.11 Tslc

13.4.12 Violumas

13.4.13 Crescent Optoelectronic

13.4.14 LuminUS

13.4.15 Plessey

13.5 Input Suppliers

13.5.1 Flory Optoelectronic Materials

13.5.2 Dow Chemical Company

13.5.3 Tdk Corporation

13.5.4 Bree Optronics



14 Appendix

14.1 Insights of Industry Experts

14.2 Discussion Guide

14.3 Knowledge Store: Subscription Portal

14.4 Available Customizations

14.5 Related Reports

14.6 Author Details

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o9xoyq

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900