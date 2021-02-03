Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cannabis Testing Market by Products & Software's (Instruments, Consumables, LIMS), Services (Heavy Metal Testing, Microbial Analysis, Potency, Residual Screening), End-User (Cultivators, Laboratories, Research Institutes) -Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cannabis testing market is expected to reach USD 1,806 million by 2025 from USD 962 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period.



The growth in this market is mainly driven by factors such as the legalization of medical cannabis and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories (specifically in the US), the growing adoption of LIMS in cannabis testing laboratories, and increasing awareness. A lack of uniformity in rules and regulations, high costs, and inadequate personnel are major factors expected to hamper the market growth.

Potency testing services is likely to dominate the services segment during the forecast period.'

The cannabis testing services market is poised to grow at a CAGR of 13.7% during the forecast period. The high growth of this market is owing to the growing legalization of medical marijuana (especially in the US). In addition, funding initiatives for cannabis testing laboratories and the growing number of cannabis testing laboratories are contributing to the growth of the cannabis testing services market. However, variations in cannabis testing methods and the lack of testing regulations are likely to limit the growth of the market to a certain extent.

By product & software, the product segment accounted for the largest share of the cannabis testing market

The cannabis testing market is segmented into products and software. The product segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing requirements for potency labeling and pesticide screening, which drive the demand for analytical instruments, introduce technologically advanced products, and increase the recurring demand for consumables.

North America: The fastest-growing region in the cannabis testing market.

North America is expected to command the largest market share of 71.2% in 2020. This market is also projected to register the highest CAGR of 13.8% during the forecast period. Factors such as the legalization of cannabis (especially in the US) and the growing availability of products, software, and services for the cannabis testing industry are driving the growth of the North American cannabis testing market.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Cannabis Testing Market Overview

4.2 North America: Cannabis Testing Market Share, by Type & Country (2019)

4.3 Cannabis Testing Market Share, by Product & Software (2019)

4.4 Cannabis Testing Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Legalization of Medical Cannabis Coupled with the Growing Number of Cannabis Testing Laboratories

5.2.1.2 Growing Adoption of Lims in Cannabis Testing Laboratories

5.2.1.3 Increasing Awareness

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Lack of Uniform Rules and Regulations

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Markets in Latam and the Mea

5.2.3.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Trained Laboratory Professionals

5.2.4.2 High Startup Costs for Cannabis Testing Laboratories



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Key Industry Trends

6.2.1 Focus on the Use of Cannabis for Medical Treatment

6.2.2 Growth in Funding for Cannabis Testing Laboratories

6.3 Regulatory Overview

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 US

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Latam & Mea

6.4 Pricing Analysis

6.5 Strategic Collaborations and Partnerships in the Cannabis Testing Market

6.6 Impact of the COVID-19 on the Cannabis Testing Market

6.7 Supply Chain Analysis

6.8 Technology Analysis



7 Cannabis Testing Market, by Product & Software

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Products

7.2.1 Analytical Instruments

7.2.1.1 Chromatography Instruments

7.2.1.1.1 Liquid Chromatography

7.2.1.1.1.1 this Technique Does Not Have the Limitations of Sample Volatility and Thermal Stability, Thereby Having Wider Applications

7.2.1.1.2 Gas Chromatography

7.2.1.1.2.1 the Increasing Adoption of Gas Chromatography for the Separation of Volatile Organic Compounds Drives Segment Growth

7.2.1.1.3 Other Chromatography Instruments

7.2.1.1.3.1 the Adoption of Other Chromatography Instruments Over Standard Tools in Emerging Nations Drives Segment Growth

7.2.1.2 Spectroscopy Instruments

7.2.1.2.1 Mass Spectrometry Instruments

7.2.1.2.1.1 Prominent Players in this Market Are Focusing on Launching New Products to Enhance Their Offerings in this Segment

7.2.1.2.2 Atomic Spectroscopy Instruments

7.2.1.2.2.1 the Increasing Applications of Atomic Spectroscopy in Cannabis Testing is Likely to Drive the Segmental Growth

7.2.1.3 Other Analytical Instruments

7.2.2 Consumables

7.2.2.1 Chromatography Columns

7.2.2.2 Standards and CRMs

7.2.2.3 Sample Preparation Products

7.2.2.4 Supplies and Accessories

7.3 Cannabis Testing Software

7.3.1 the Rising Adoption of Lims by Cannabis Testing Laboratories is Expected to Drive the Growth of the Software Segment



8 Cannabis Testing Market, by Service

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Potency Testing

8.2.1 the Increasing Focus on the Legalization of Medical Cannabis is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Service Segment

8.3 Terpene Profiling

8.3.1 the Increasing Use of Cannabis in Homeopathy Medicine is Likely to Propel the Growth of this Segment

8.4 Residual Solvent Analysis

8.4.1 the Growing Focus of Pharma Companies for the Use of Medical Cannabis in Disease Treatment Drives Segment Growth

8.5 Microbial Analysis

8.5.1 the Presence of Pathogenic Bacteria in Cannabis Plants is a Major Factor Expected to Drive the Growth of the Microbial Analysis Segment

8.6 Pesticide Screening

8.6.1 the Rising Requirement to Ensure That Medical Cannabis is Pesticide-Free Drives the Growth of Pesticide Screening Services

8.7 Heavy Metal Testing

8.7.1 the Introduction of Novel Instruments for Heavy Metal Testing is Likely to Drive Segmental Growth

8.8 Other Services



9 Cannabis Testing Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Product & Software

9.2.1 Cannabis Testing Laboratories

9.2.1.1 Small-Scale Laboratories

9.2.1.1.1 the Increasing Number of Small-Scale Laboratories in Developing Markets Drives Growth

9.2.1.2 Medium-Scale Laboratories

9.2.1.2.1 Strong Government Support for Cannabis Legalization and the Growing Need for Analytical Testing to Drive Segment Growth

9.2.1.3 Large-Scale Laboratories

9.2.1.3.1 Large-Scale Laboratories Have the Largest Volume of Test Samples; Key Factor Driving Segment Growth

9.2.2 Research Institutes

9.2.2.1 the Growing Use of Cannabis for Medical Purposes Has Stimulated the Pace of R&D

9.3 Services

9.3.1 Cannabis Drug Manufacturers & Dispensaries

9.3.1.1 the Growth of this Segment is Mainly Driven by Regulatory Guidelines Mandating Cannabis Testing

9.3.2 Cannabis Cultivators/Growers

9.3.2.1 the Rising Awareness for Cannabis Testing Among Cultivators is Expected to Drive the Growth of this Segment



10 Cannabis Testing Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East and Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Right-To-Win Approaches Adopted by Key Market Players

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Cannabis Testing Market Share Analysis (Service Providers), by Key Player, 2019

11.4 Key Market Developments

11.4.1 Key Product Launches

11.4.2 Key Mergers & Acquisitions

11.4.3 Key Partnerships, Agreements, and Collaborations

11.4.4 Expansions

11.5 Cannabis Testing Market: Company Evaluation Matrix, 2019

11.5.1 Stars

11.5.2 Emerging Leaders

11.5.3 Pervasive Players

11.5.4 Participants



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Agilent Technologies

12.2 Shimadzu Corporation

12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.4 Merck Kgaa

12.5 Restek Corporation

12.6 Perkinelmer

12.7 Danaher Corporation

12.8 Waters Corporation

12.9 Hamilton Company

12.10 Digipath

12.11 Sgs Sa

12.12 Steep Hill

12.13 SC (Science of Cannabis) Laboratories

12.14 Pharmlabs LLC

12.15 Canmedlabs

12.16 California Cannabis Testing Labs

12.17 Proverde Laboratories

12.18 Green Leaf Lab

12.19 Kaycha Holdings LLC D/B/A Kaycha Labs

12.20 Agricor Laboratories

12.21 Accelerated Technology Laboratories

12.22 Cloudlims

12.23 Labware

12.24 Autoscribe Informatics

12.25 Lablynx Lims



13 Appendix

13.1 Discussion Guide

13.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

13.3 Available Customizations

13.4 Related Reports

13.5 Author Details

