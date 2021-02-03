Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eHealth Market by Solutions (EMR, PACS & VNA, RIS, LIS, CVIS, Telehealth, eRx, HIE, Patient Portal, Medical Apps), Services (Remote Patient Monitoring, Diagnostic Services) End User - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global eHealth market size is projected to reach USD 193.8 billion by 2025 from USD 69.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 22.8% during the forecast period.



Market growth is attributed to the rising per capita income in developed and developing countries and technological advancements introduced in the eHealth solutions.

By services, within the eHealth market, the remote patient monitoring segment holds the largest share in the forecast period

Based on services, the eHealth market has been segmented into Remote Monitoring Services, Diagnosis & Consultation Services, Database Management Services, Treatment Services, Healthcare System Strengthening Services. The remote patient monitoring services segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2019. Significant market share can be associated with an increasing number of Covid-19 cases. Due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases, elderly people usually prefer remote monitoring services to avoid hospital visits.

By end-users, the healthcare providers segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period (2020-2025)

Based on end-users, the eHealth market has been segmented into healthcare providers, healthcare payers, healthcare consumers, pharmacies and others. The healthcare providers segment had a significant growth rate. Factors such as the rising implementation of eHealth solutions and services across the health continuum, increasing volume of patients in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, and different healthcare delivery setups worldwide, and rising government initiatives for promoting awareness regarding the availability of eHealth software are driving the growth of the healthcare providers segment. Moreover, stringent regulatory requirements will continue to drive the adoption of eHealth solutions by healthcare providers during the forecast period.

North America to hold the largest share

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global eHealth market in 2019. The large share of this region can primarily be attributed to the presence of a well-established base of eHealth companies, high investments in eHealth solutions and software, and increasing R&D expenditure. On the other hand, the APAC is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to a large number of research activities, low cost of operations in APAC countries, and a large elderly population base.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 eHealth: Market Overview

4.2 Developed Vs Developing Economies: eHealth Services Market

4.3 Geographical Snapshot of eHealth Market

4.4 eHealth Market: Regional Mix



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need to Manage Regulatory Compliance Through Use of eHealth Solutions

5.2.1.2 Need to Curtail Escalating Healthcare Costs

5.2.1.3 Increasing Government Initiatives Supporting Use of eHealth Solutions and Services

5.2.1.4 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.2.1.5 Shift Toward Patient-Centric Healthcare Delivery

5.2.1.6 Shortage of Healthcare Professionals

5.2.1.7 Growing Adoption of Big Data

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Reluctance Among Medical Professionals to Adopt Advanced eHealth Solutions

5.2.2.2 High Cost of Deployment and Maintenance of eHealth Solutions

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growth Opportunities in Emerging Nations

5.2.3.2 Expanding Mhealth, Telehealth, and Remote Patient Monitoring Markets

5.2.3.3 Rising Use of eHealth Solutions in Outpatient Care Facilities

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Security Concerns Related to Privacy, Licensure, and Data Breaches

5.2.4.2 Lack of Skilled It Professionals

5.2.4.3 Integration, Intraoperability, and Interoperability of eHealth Solutions

5.3 COVID-19 Impact on eHealth Market



6 Industry Insights

6.1 Industry Trends

6.1.1 Integration Through Big Data Analytics

6.1.2 Cloud Computing in Healthcare

6.1.3 Increasing Cooperation Between Traditional Healthcare Players & It-Driven Companies

6.2 Vendor Benchmarking: eHealth Solutions Market

6.3 Adoption Trends

6.3.1 Adoption Trends in North America

6.3.2 Adoption Trends in Europe

6.3.3 Adoption Trends in Asia-Pacific

6.3.4 Adoption Trends in Rest of the World

6.4 Potential eHealth Technologies

6.4.1 Ai Platforms

6.4.2 App-Enabled Patient Portals

6.5 Regulatory Landscape

6.5.1 Europe

6.5.2 North America

6.5.2.1 US

6.6 Impact of COVID-19 on eHealth Market Segments

6.7 Pricing Analysis

6.7.1 Ehr

6.7.1.1 North America (2017-2019)

6.7.1.2 Europe

6.8 Ecosystem Analysis



7 By Solution & Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 COVID-19 Impact:

7.3 eHealth Solutions

7.3.1 Electronic Health Records/Electronic Medical Records Solutions

7.3.2 Strategies Adopted by Ehr Vendors During COVID-19

7.4 Increased Adoption of Ehr

7.5 Technological Advancements in Ehr Solutions

7.5.1 Picture Archiving and Communication Systems & Vendor Neutral Archive Systems (Pacs & Vnas)

7.5.2 Pharmacy Information Systems

7.5.3 Medical Apps

7.5.4 Laboratory Information Systems (Ris)

7.5.5 Personal Health Record & Patient Portals

7.5.6 Chronic Care Management Apps

7.5.7 Clinical Decision Support Systems

7.5.7.1 Increasing Adoption of CDSS-Enabled EHRS

7.5.8 Telehealth Solutions

7.5.9 Healthcare Information Exchange (Hie)

7.5.10 Radiology Information Systems (Ris)

7.5.11 E-Prescribing Solutions

7.6 US: Evolution of E-Prescribing

7.6.1 Cardiovascular Information Systems

7.6.2 Other Specialty Information Management Systems

7.7 eHealth Services

7.7.1 Remote Monitoring Services

7.7.2 Diagnosis & Consultation Services

7.7.3 Database Management Services

7.7.4 Treatment Services

7.7.5 Healthcare System Strengthening Services



8 eHealth Market, by Deployment Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Web- & Cloud-Based Solutions

8.3 On-Premise Solutions



9 eHealth Market, by End-user

9.1 Introduction

9.2 COVID-19 Impact on End-users:

9.3 Healthcare Providers

9.3.1 Hospitals

9.3.2 Ambulatory Care Centers

9.3.3 Home Healthcare Agencies, Nursing Homes, and Assisted Living Facilities

9.4 Pharmacies

9.5 Healthcare Payers

9.6 Healthcare Consumers

9.7 Other End-users



10 eHealth Market, by Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia-Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Geographical Assessment of Key Players in eHealth Market

11.3 Market Share Analysis

11.3.1 Electronic Medical Record/Electronic Health Record (Emr/Ehr) Solutions

11.3.2 Picture Archiving & Communication Systems (Pacs)

11.4 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.4.1 Agreements, Collaborations, and Partnerships

11.4.2 Product Launches

11.4.3 Acquisitions



12 Company Evaluation Matrix

12.1 Company Evaluation Matrix Definition & Methodology

12.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

12.2.1 Star

12.2.2 Emerging Leader

12.2.3 Pervasive Player

12.2.4 Participant

12.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping for Start-Ups, 2019

12.3.1 Progressive Company

12.3.2 Dynamic Company

12.3.3 Starting Block

12.3.4 Responsive Company



13 Market Ranking

13.1 Market Ranking Analysis Methodology

13.2 Hospital EMR - Market Ranking Analysis

13.2.1 Market Ranking Analysis for Asia-Pacific

13.2.1.1 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Japan

13.2.1.2 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in China

13.2.1.3 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in India

13.2.1.4 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Australia and New Zealand

13.2.2 Market Ranking Analysis for Europe

13.2.2.1 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Germany

13.2.2.2 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in France

13.2.2.3 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in the UK

13.2.2.4 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Spain

13.2.2.5 Key Player Analysis of Hospital EMR Systems Market in Italy

13.3 Telehealth Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

13.4 Remote Patient Monitoring Market Ranking Analysis, 2019



14 Company Profiles

14.1 GE Healthcare

14.2 Cerner

14.3 Allscripts

14.4 Mckesson

14.5 Philips

14.6 Siemens Healthineers

14.7 IBM

14.8 Optum

14.9 Medtronic

14.9.2 Products & Services Offered

14.10 Epic Systems

14.11 Athenahealth

14.12 Cisco Systems

14.13 Eclinicalworks

14.14 Medhost

14.15 Intersystems Corporation

14.16 Cantata Health

14.17 Advanced Data Systems Corporation

14.18 Cognizant Healthcare

14.19 Biotelemetry, Inc.

14.20 Ihealth Lab, Inc.



15 Appendix

15.1 Discussion Guide

15.2 Industry Experts

15.3 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal



