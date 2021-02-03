VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) reports updated Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates for its three operating silver-gold mines in Mexico, Guanacevi in Durango state, Bolanitos in Guanajuato state and El Compas in Zacatecas state, and two key exploration and development projects, Terronera in Jalisco state and Parral in Chihuahua state.
2020 Mineral Reserve and Resource Highlights (Compared to December 31, 2019)
Bradford Cooke, CEO of Endeavour, stated, “Our brownfields exploration programs were successful last year in replacing our reserves and resources. Reserves and resources increased significantly at Guanacevi due to our successful exploration of the El Curso property, which separates and adjoins our current Milache and historic Porvenir Cuatro orebodies. With additional drilling, these have the potential to become one large orebody, on the scale of our original Porvenir Norte discovery which we mined for 15 years.”
“At Bolanitos and El Compas, reserves and resources declined somewhat, however we continued to make new discoveries in each district. Bolanitos benefited from the delineation of the Melladito discovery and El Compas benefited from the discovery of new silver-gold-lead-zinc resources on the Calicanto property near the plant. We are currently evaluating the economic potential of these new resources at El Compas. After conducting minimal exploration drilling at Terronera and none at Parral in 2020, we have returned our focus to expanding resources at these two projects in 2021.”
Mineral Reserve and Resource Discussion
Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for silver increased year on year by 11% to 48.6 million oz, while Proven and Probable Mineral Reserves for gold remained relatively unchanged to 472,000 oz. Silver equivalent Mineral Reserves increased 5% year on year to 86.3 million oz (at a silver to gold ratio of 80:1), due mainly to delineating new reserves and resources at Guanacevi.
Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for silver decreased by 11% to 25.9 million oz and Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources for gold decreased by 2% to 222,500 oz gold. Silver equivalent Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources declined 8% to 43.7 million oz due mainly to reserve and resource reductions at Bolanitos and Compas.
Inferred Mineral Resources for silver increased by 6% to 64.4 million oz and Inferred Mineral Resources for gold decreased by 1% to 283,800 oz. Silver equivalent Inferred Mineral Resources rose 4% to 87.1 million oz due mainly to gains at Guanacevi and El Compas.
Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates at December 31, 2020 (1-23)
|Silver-Gold Proven and Probable Reserves
|Tonnes
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Ag Eq g/t
|Ag oz
|Au oz
|Ag Eq oz
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|Proven
|Guanacevi
|141
|319
|0.82
|385
|1,445
|3.7
|1,742
|Bolanitos
|76
|34
|2.62
|243
|83
|6.4
|596
|El Compas
|10
|53
|3.30
|317
|17
|1.1
|103
|Total Proven
|227
|212
|1.53
|334
|1,546
|11.2
|2,441
|Probable
|Guanacevi
|948
|346
|0.95
|422
|10,554
|28.8
|12,859
|Bolanitos
|237
|53
|2.51
|254
|405
|19.1
|1,930
|El Compas
|19
|95
|4.63
|466
|57
|2.8
|279
|Terronera
|5,563
|201
|2.29
|380
|36,013
|410.0
|68,813
|Total Probable
|6,766
|216
|2.12
|382
|47,029
|460.7
|83,882
|Total P+P
|6,994
|216
|2.10
|380
|48,574
|471.9
|86,323
|Silver-Gold Measured and Indicated Resources
|Tonnes
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Ag Eq g/t
|Ag oz
|Au oz
|Ag Eq oz
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|Measured
|Guanacevi
|95
|405
|0.88
|475
|1,240
|2.7
|1,456
|Bolanitos
|35
|76
|2.37
|265
|85
|2.6
|296
|El Cubo
|19
|224
|1.89
|375
|140
|1.2
|235
|Total Measured
|150
|305
|1.36
|413
|1,465
|6.5
|1,987
|Indicated
|Guanacevi
|566
|363
|0.82
|428
|6,603
|14.9
|7,797
|Bolanitos
|433
|166
|2.27
|347
|2,314
|31.6
|4,840
|El Cubo
|32
|209
|2.03
|371
|214
|2.1
|380
|Guadalupe y Calvo
|1,861
|119
|2.38
|309
|7,120
|142.4
|18,512
|El Compas
|21
|75
|6.22
|573
|50
|4.1
|381
|Parral
|433
|271
|0.00
|271
|3,700
|0
|3,700
|Total Indicated
|3,346
|187
|1.81
|332
|20,001
|195.1
|35,610
|Total M+I
|3,496
|192
|1.79
|335
|21,466
|201.6
|37,597
|Silver-Gold Inferred Resources
|Tonnes
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Ag Eq g/t
|Ag oz
|Au oz
|Ag Eq oz
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|Inferred
|Guanacevi
|866
|495
|1.18
|589
|13,765
|32.7
|16,384
|Bolanitos
|625
|120
|2.52
|322
|2,411
|50.7
|6,470
|El Cubo
|463
|163
|1.89
|314
|2,419
|28.2
|4,672
|Guadalupe y Calvo
|154
|94
|2.14
|265
|465
|10.6
|1,313
|Terronera
|1,080
|208
|2.26
|389
|7,239
|79.0
|13,559
|El Compas
|39
|85
|7
|607
|106
|8.1
|758
|Parral
|3,180
|322
|0.21
|339
|32,900
|21.9
|34,677
|Total Inferred
|6,407
|288
|1.12
|378
|59,306
|231.3
|77,833
|Silver-Gold-Lead-Zinc Resources
|
|Tonnes
|Ag g/t
|Au g/t
|Ag Eq g/t
|Ag oz
|Au oz
|Ag Eq oz
|Pb%
|Zn%
|Cu%
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|(000s)
|Indicated
|Guanacevi
|363
|208
|0.26
|229
|2,421
|3.1
|2,670
|0.78
|1.32
|-
|Parral (Cometa)
|180
|55
|1.17
|149
|320
|6.8
|860
|3.20
|3.30
|-
|Calicanto
|360
|146
|0.97
|224
|1,690
|11.0
|2,600
|3.19
|4.17
|0.11
|Total Indicated
|903
|153
|0.73
|211
|4,431
|20.9
|6,130
|2.23
|2.85
|0.04
|Inferred
|Guanacevi
|488
|132
|0.16
|145
|2,076
|2.5
|2,272
|1.36
|2.54
|-
|Parral (Cometa)
|880
|74
|1.45
|190
|2,100
|41.0
|5,376
|3.27
|3.24
|-
|Calicanto
|268
|111
|1.01
|192
|960
|9.0
|1,650
|2.65
|3.73
|0.09
|Total Inferred
|1,636
|97
|0.99
|177
|5,136
|52.5
|9,298
|2.60
|3.11
|0.02
Notes:
Dale Mah, P.Geo., Vice President Corporate Development of Endeavour, is the Qualified Person who reviewed and approved this news release and the technical information contained in these Mineral Reserve and Resource Estimates. A Quality Control sampling program of reference standards, blanks and duplicates has been instituted to monitor the integrity of all assay results. All samples are split at the local field office and shipped to ALS-Chemex Labs, where they are dried, crushed, split and 50 gram pulp samples are prepared for analysis. Gold and silver are determined by fire assay with an atomic absorption (AA) finish.
The Mineral Reserve Estimate for Terronera in the technical report titled “Endeavour Silver Corp, Terronera Project, Jalisco State, Mexico” effective July 31, 2020 were undertaken by Independent Qualified Persons from Ausenco Engineering Canada Inc - Robin Kalanchey, P.Eng., P&E Mining Consulting - Eugene Puritch, P.Eng. FEC. CET, David Burga P.Geo., Yungang Wu, P.Geo., D. Gregory Robinson P. Eng., Wood Engineering - Humberto Preciado, P.E., Eugenio Iasillo P.E., JDS Mining - Mike Levy P.E., P.Eng., Moose Mountain – Mike Petrina P.Eng.
The Parral Mineral Resources disclosed in this press release have been estimated by Mr. Jose Texidor Carlsson, P.Geo., an employee of Roscoe Postle Associates (RPA) and independent of Endeavour. By virtue of his education and relevant experience, Mr. Texidor Carlsson is a “Qualified Person” for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. The Mineral Resources have been classified in accordance with CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 2014). Mr. Texidor Carlsson, P.Geo. has read and approved the contents of this press release as it pertains to the disclosed Parral Mineral Resource estimates.
About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns and operates three high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico and Chile to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.
SOURCE Endeavour Silver Corp.
Contact Information
Galina Meleger, Director Investor Relations
Toll free: (877) 685-9775
Tel: (604) 640-4804
Fax: (604) 685-9744
Email: gmeleger@edrsilver.com
Website: www.edrsilver.com
Follow Endeavour Silver on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the United States private securities litigation reform act of 1995 and “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements and information herein include but are not limited to statements regarding Endeavour’s anticipated performance in 2021 including changes in mining operations and production levels, the timing and results of various activities and the impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations. The Company does not intend to and does not assume any obligation to update such forward-looking statements or information, other than as required by applicable law.
Forward-looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, production levels, performance or achievements of Endeavour and its operations to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to the ultimate impact of the COVID 19 pandemic on operations and results, changes in production and costs guidance, national and local governments, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments in Canada and Mexico; financial risks due to precious metals prices, operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration, development and mining activities; risks and hazards of mineral exploration, development and mining; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development, risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits, and challenges to the Company’s title to properties; as well as those factors described in the section “risk factors” contained in the Company’s most recent form 40F/Annual Information Form filed with the S.E.C. and Canadian securities regulatory authorities.
Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the continued operation of the Company’s mining operations, no material adverse change in the market price of commodities, mining operations will operate and the mining products will be completed in accordance with management’s expectations and achieve their stated production outcomes, and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or information, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements or information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.
Endeavour Silver Corporation
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
EndeavourSilver.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: