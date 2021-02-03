Strengthening demand drives fourth quarter revenue of $404.1 million

Fourth quarter operating income of $10.0 million, decremental margin of 12 percent

Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.10

Backlog shows $500M sequential increase to $1.5 billion

2021 EPS outlook initiated at $0.75 per diluted share; range of $0.70 to $0.80



LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $404.1 million while operating income was $10.0 million or 2.5% of net sales. For the full year 2020, total revenue totaled $1.5 billion while generating an operating loss of $(85.6) million or operating income of $22.5 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. For the full year of 2020, net loss was $(97.4) million or earnings per diluted share of $(1.84). On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, full year 2020 net income was $7.8 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.15. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter 2020 was $25.2 million, or 6.2% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $73.6 million, or 5.0% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion as new order activity remained strong during the fourth quarter. Backlog rose 43% compared to September 2020 and was 32% above December 2019.

“While we're all looking forward to 2021 with optimism, I want to make sure we take time to highlight Wabash National's resilient financial performance during challenging market conditions in 2020,” explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Full year decremental margin of 14%, free cash flow generation of $104 million and maintaining our dividend through the cycle all show meaningful improvement in the company's financial performance.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the company has issued guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion in sales and an earnings per diluted share midpoint of $0.75 with a range of $0.70 to $0.80.

Mr. Yeagy continued, “Conditions strengthened throughout 2020 in many of our customers' end markets and equipment demand is poised to improve in 2021. While we are focused in the near-term on executing on this cyclical upturn, we also continue to work on strategic initiatives to profitably grow the company in the long-term. Bringing new technologies to market combined with our focus on building out adjacent revenue streams will provide us with opportunities for growth beyond what the cycle gives us.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) New trailers shipped 10,085 14,300 525 650 — — Net sales $ 283,031 $ 399,288 $ 75,205 $ 94,661 $ 51,948 $ 92,740 Gross profit $ 29,387 $ 50,384 $ 13,178 $ 16,324 $ 4,400 $ 6,239 Gross profit margin 10.4 % 12.6 % 17.5 % 17.2 % 8.5 % 6.7 % Income (loss) from operations $ 25,533 $ 43,135 $ 1,203 $ 5,610 $ (4,533 ) $ (5,914 ) Income (loss) from operations margin 9.0 % 10.8 % 1.6 % 5.9 % (8.7 )% (6.4 )% Adjusted income (loss) from operations $ 23,276 $ 43,135 $ 3,322 $ 5,610 $ (4,533 ) $ (5,914 ) Adjusted income (loss) from operations margin 8.2 % 10.8 % 4.4 % 5.9 % (8.7 )% (6.4 )%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $283.0 million, a decrease of 29.1% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of demand coming off peak levels but rebounding throughout the year. Operating income was $25.5 million, or 9.0% of sales during the quarter. Adjusting for a gain on the sale of a former branch location, CTP's fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $23.3 million, or 8.2% of sales during the quarter.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $75.2 million, a decrease of 20.6% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of reduced market demand. Operating income was $1.2 million, or 1.6% of sales during the quarter. Adjusting for a loss on the sale of a business, DPG's fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $3.3 million, or 4.4% of sales during the quarter.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $51.9 million, a decrease of 44.0% due to building to scheduled production during the quarter, while ramping to accommodate improved 2021 demand. Operating loss during the fourth quarter was $4.5 million as a result of weaker volume leverage over fixed costs.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share each reflect adjustments for sales of assets, non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

Wabash National will discuss its results during its quarterly investor conference call on Wednesday, February 3, beginning at 10:00 a.m. EST. The call and an accompanying slide presentation will be accessible on the "Investors" section of the Company’s website www.wabashnational.com. The conference call will also be accessible by dialing (833) 476-0947, conference ID 1619249. A replay of the call will be available on the site shortly after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or order volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak), the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.





WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 217,677 $ 140,516 Accounts receivable, net 101,301 172,737 Inventories 163,750 186,914 Prepaid expenses and other 63,036 41,222 Total current assets 545,764 541,389 Property, plant, and equipment, net 209,676 221,346 Goodwill 199,560 311,026 Intangible assets 166,887 189,898 Other assets 39,583 40,932 Total assets $ 1,161,470 $ 1,304,591 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ — $ — Current portion of finance lease obligations 348 327 Accounts payable 104,425 134,821 Other accrued liabilities 130,980 124,230 Total current liabilities 235,753 259,378 Long-term debt 447,979 455,386 Finance lease obligations 30 378 Deferred income taxes 46,777 37,576 Other non-current liabilities 26,052 30,885 Total liabilities 756,591 783,603 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 52,536,482 and 53,473,620 shares outstanding, respectively 755 750 Additional paid-in capital 644,695 638,917 Retained earnings 107,233 221,841 Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 7,633 (3,978 ) Treasury stock, at cost: 23,004,607 and 21,640,109 common shares, respectively (355,437 ) (336,542 ) Total stockholders' equity 404,879 520,988 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,161,470 $ 1,304,591

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net sales $ 404,078 $ 579,001 $ 1,481,889 $ 2,319,136 Cost of sales 358,582 506,694 1,322,135 2,012,754 Gross profit 45,496 72,307 159,754 306,382 General and administrative expenses 24,166 26,272 92,740 108,274 Selling expenses 5,686 9,136 25,080 34,851 Amortization of intangible assets 5,497 5,118 21,981 20,471 Impairment and other, net 106 — 105,561 — Income (loss) from operations 10,041 31,781 (85,608 ) 142,786 Other income (expense): Interest expense (6,291 ) (6,517 ) (24,194 ) (27,340 ) Other, net 240 40 588 2,285 Other expense, net (6,051 ) (6,477 ) (23,606 ) (25,055 ) Income (loss) before income tax 3,990 25,304 (109,214 ) 117,731 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,504 ) 6,929 (11,802 ) 28,156 Net income (loss) $ 5,494 $ 18,375 $ (97,412 ) $ 89,575 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ (1.84 ) $ 1.64 Diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ (1.84 ) $ 1.62 Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 52,840 53,917 52,945 54,695 Diluted 53,831 54,613 52,945 55,290 Dividends declared per share $ 0.08 $ 0.08 $ 0.32 $ 0.32



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (97,412 ) $ 89,575 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 25,989 21,886 Amortization of intangibles 21,981 20,471 Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business divestiture (1,567 ) (109 ) Loss on debt extinguishment 396 165 Deferred income taxes 5,016 3,420 Stock-based compensation 4,509 9,036 Non-cash interest expense 1,112 1,045 Impairment 107,114 — Accounts receivable 71,436 8,327 Inventories 21,099 (2,510 ) Prepaid expenses and other (2,875 ) (3,809 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (28,266 ) (817 ) Other, net (4,398 ) (396 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 124,134 146,284 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (20,131 ) (37,645 ) Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestiture 17,115 785 Net cash used in investing activities (3,016 ) (36,860 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,273 848 Borrowings under term loan credit facility, net of original issuance discount 148,500 — Dividends paid (17,324 ) (17,797 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 45,794 619 Payments under revolving credit facilities (45,794 ) (619 ) Principal payments under finance lease obligations (327 ) (308 ) Principal payments against senior notes (10,000 ) — Principal payments under term loan credit facility (146,393 ) (50,470 ) Debt issuance costs paid (791 ) (164 ) Stock repurchases (18,895 ) (33,707 ) Net cash used in financing activities (43,957 ) (101,598 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash: Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 77,161 7,826 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 140,516 132,690 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 217,677 $ 140,516



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2020 New trailers shipped 10,085 525 — — 10,610 Used trailers shipped 155 15 — — 170 New Trailers $ 269,669 $ 36,945 $ — $ — $ 306,614 Used Trailers 728 573 — — 1,301 Components, parts and service 8,698 23,155 3,239 (6,107 ) 28,985 Equipment and other 3,936 14,532 48,709 1 67,178 Total net external sales $ 283,031 $ 75,205 $ 51,948 $ (6,106 ) $ 404,078 Gross profit $ 29,387 $ 13,178 $ 4,400 $ (1,469 ) $ 45,496 Income (loss) from operations $ 25,533 $ 1,203 $ (4,533 ) $ (12,162 ) $ 10,041 2019 New trailers shipped 14,300 650 — — 14,950 Used trailers shipped 25 15 — — 40 New Trailers $ 386,037 $ 51,222 $ — $ — $ 437,259 Used Trailers 199 301 — — 500 Components, parts and service 9,350 24,343 2,858 (7,447 ) 29,104 Equipment and other 3,702 18,795 89,882 (241 ) 112,138 Total net external sales $ 399,288 $ 94,661 $ 92,740 $ (7,688 ) $ 579,001 Gross profit $ 50,384 $ 16,324 $ 6,239 $ (640 ) $ 72,307 Income (loss) from operations $ 43,135 $ 5,610 $ (5,914 ) $ (11,050 ) $ 31,781





Twelve Months Ended December 31, Commercial

Trailer Products Diversified

Products Final Mile

Products Corporate and

Eliminations Consolidated 2020 New trailers shipped 34,585 2,050 — — 36,635 Used trailers shipped 475 125 — — 600 New Trailers $ 941,932 $ 145,888 $ — $ — $ 1,087,820 Used Trailers 3,841 4,545 — — 8,386 Components, parts and service 36,912 88,010 12,517 (23,391 ) 114,048 Equipment and other 10,091 55,691 205,881 (28 ) 271,635 Total net external sales $ 992,776 $ 294,134 $ 218,398 $ (23,419 ) $ 1,481,889 Gross profit $ 101,556 $ 52,933 $ 10,973 $ (5,708 ) $ 159,754 Income (loss) from operations $ 79,662 $ 1,563 $ (123,585 ) $ (43,248 ) $ (85,608 ) 2019 New trailers shipped 54,650 2,850 — — 57,500 Used trailers shipped 75 75 — — 150 New Trailers $ 1,464,636 $ 198,043 $ — $ — $ 1,662,679 Used Trailers 435 2,044 — — 2,479 Components, parts and service 40,344 113,024 15,023 (27,902 ) 140,489 Equipment and other 16,126 71,405 426,887 (929 ) 513,489 Total net external sales $ 1,521,541 $ 384,516 $ 441,910 $ (28,831 ) $ 2,319,136 Gross profit $ 177,190 $ 74,588 $ 57,815 $ (3,211 ) $ 306,382 Income (loss) from operations $ 145,877 $ 29,748 $ 9,804 $ (42,643 ) $ 142,786



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31, Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Commercial Trailer Products Income from operations $ 25,533 $ 43,135 $ 79,662 $ 145,877 Impairment — — 377 — Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) — Adjusted operating income $ 23,276 $ 43,135 $ 77,782 $ 145,877 Diversified Products Income from operations 1,203 5,610 1,563 29,748 Adjustments: Impairment — — 10,971 — Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119 — 2,119 — Adjusted operating income 3,322 5,610 14,653 29,748 Final Mile Products (Loss) income from operations (4,533 ) (5,914 ) (123,585 ) 9,804 Adjustments: Impairment — — 95,766 — Adjusted operating (loss) income (4,533 ) (5,914 ) (27,819 ) 9,804 Corporate Loss from operations (12,162 ) (11,050 ) (43,248 ) (42,643 ) Adjustments: Debt transactions — — 1,156 — Adjusted operating loss (12,162 ) (11,050 ) (42,092 ) (42,643 ) Consolidated Income (loss) from operations 10,041 31,781 (85,608 ) 142,786 Adjustments: Impairment — — 107,114 — Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) — Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119 — 2,119 — Debt transactions — — 1,156 — Adjusted operating income $ 9,903 $ 31,781 $ 22,524 $ 142,786



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 5,494 $ 18,375 $ (97,412 ) $ 89,575 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,504 ) 6,929 (11,802 ) 28,156 Interest expense 6,291 6,517 24,194 27,340 Depreciation and amortization 12,830 10,746 47,970 42,357 Stock-based compensation 2,231 1,674 4,509 9,036 Debt issuance costs expensed — — 1,156 — Impairment and other, net 106 — 105,561 — Other, net (240 ) (40 ) (588 ) (2,285 ) Operating EBITDA $ 25,208 $ 44,201 $ 73,588 $ 194,179





Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income (loss) $ 5,494 $ 18,375 $ (97,412 ) $ 89,575 Adjustments: Debt transactions3 177 — 1,552 — Impairment — — 107,114 — Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257 ) — (2,257 ) — Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119 — 2,119 — Tax effect of aforementioned items (15 ) — (3,365 ) — Adjusted net income $ 5,518 $ 18,375 $ 7,751 $ 89,575





Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ (1.84 ) $ 1.62 Adjustments: Debt transactions3 — — 0.03 — Impairment — — 2.01 — Gain on sale of Columbus branch (0.04 ) — (0.04 ) — Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 0.04 — 0.04 — Tax effect of aforementioned items — — (0.05 ) — Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.10 $ 0.34 $ 0.15 $ 1.62 Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S 53,831 54,613 53,446 55,290

¹ Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges).

² Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.

³ Debt transactions include debt issuance costs within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement and loss on debt extinguishment charges included in Other, net.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2020 2019 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 124,134 $ 146,284 Capital expenditures (20,131 ) (37,645 ) Free cash flow1 $ 104,003 $ 108,639

¹ Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.



WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA¹

AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN¹

(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Three Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 25,533 $ 43,135 $ 1,203 $ 5,610 $ (4,533 ) $ (5,914 ) Depreciation and amortization 3,021 2,750 5,358 4,526 3,909 2,887 Impairment and other, net (2,102 ) — 2,208 — — — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 26,452 $ 45,885 $ 8,769 $ 10,136 $ (624 ) $ (3,027 ) Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 9.3 % 11.5 % 11.7 % 10.7 % (1.2 )% (3.3 )%





Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 Income (loss) from operations $ 79,662 $ 145,877 $ 1,563 $ 29,748 $ (123,585 ) $ 9,804 Depreciation and amortization 11,557 10,667 19,300 18,621 14,891 11,361 Impairment and other, net (3,660 ) — 13,197 — 96,028 — Adjusted segment EBITDA $ 87,559 $ 156,544 $ 34,060 $ 48,369 $ (12,666 ) $ 21,165 Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin 8.8 % 10.3 % 11.6 % 12.6 % (5.8 )% 4.8 %

¹ Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.



Media Contact:

Dana Stelsel

Director, Corporate Communications

(765) 771-5766

dana.stelsel@wabashnational.com