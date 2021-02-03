  • Strengthening demand drives fourth quarter revenue of $404.1 million
  • Fourth quarter operating income of $10.0 million, decremental margin of 12 percent
  • Fourth quarter earnings per diluted share of $0.10
  • Backlog shows $500M sequential increase to $1.5 billion
  • 2021 EPS outlook initiated at $0.75 per diluted share; range of $0.70 to $0.80

LAFAYETTE, Ind., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC), the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, today reported results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Net sales for the fourth quarter 2020 were $404.1 million while operating income was $10.0 million or 2.5% of net sales. For the full year 2020, total revenue totaled $1.5 billion while generating an operating loss of $(85.6) million or operating income of $22.5 million on a non-GAAP adjusted basis.

Net income for the fourth quarter 2020 was $5.5 million, or $0.10 per diluted share. For the full year of 2020, net loss was $(97.4) million or earnings per diluted share of $(1.84). On a non-GAAP adjusted basis, full year 2020 net income was $7.8 million or earnings per diluted share of $0.15. Operating EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure that excludes the effects of certain items, for the fourth quarter 2020 was $25.2 million, or 6.2% of net sales, and full year operating EBITDA was $73.6 million, or 5.0% of net sales.

Total Company backlog as of December 31, 2020 was approximately $1.5 billion as new order activity remained strong during the fourth quarter. Backlog rose 43% compared to September 2020 and was 32% above December 2019.

“While we're all looking forward to 2021 with optimism, I want to make sure we take time to highlight Wabash National's resilient financial performance during challenging market conditions in 2020,” explained Brent Yeagy, president and chief executive officer. “Full year decremental margin of 14%, free cash flow generation of $104 million and maintaining our dividend through the cycle all show meaningful improvement in the company's financial performance.”

Outlook

For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the company has issued guidance of $1.9 billion to $2.0 billion in sales and an earnings per diluted share midpoint of $0.75 with a range of $0.70 to $0.80. 

Mr. Yeagy continued, “Conditions strengthened throughout 2020 in many of our customers' end markets and equipment demand is poised to improve in 2021. While we are focused in the near-term on executing on this cyclical upturn, we also continue to work on strategic initiatives to profitably grow the company in the long-term. Bringing new technologies to market combined with our focus on building out adjacent revenue streams will provide us with opportunities for growth beyond what the cycle gives us.”

Business Segment Highlights

The table below is a summary of select segment operating and financial results prior to the elimination of intersegment sales for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019. A complete disclosure of the results by individual segment is included in the tables following this release.

  Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products
Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019
             
  (Unaudited, dollars in thousands)
New trailers shipped 10,085  14,300  525  650     
Net sales $283,031  $399,288  $75,205  $94,661  $51,948  $92,740 
Gross profit $29,387  $50,384  $13,178  $16,324  $4,400  $6,239 
Gross profit margin 10.4% 12.6% 17.5% 17.2% 8.5% 6.7%
Income (loss) from operations $25,533  $43,135  $1,203  $5,610  $(4,533) $(5,914)
Income (loss) from operations margin 9.0% 10.8% 1.6% 5.9% (8.7)% (6.4)%
Adjusted income (loss) from operations $23,276  $43,135  $3,322  $5,610  $(4,533) $(5,914)
Adjusted income (loss) from operations margin 8.2% 10.8% 4.4% 5.9% (8.7)% (6.4)%

Commercial Trailer Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $283.0 million, a decrease of 29.1% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of demand coming off peak levels but rebounding throughout the year. Operating income was $25.5 million, or 9.0% of sales during the quarter. Adjusting for a gain on the sale of a former branch location, CTP's fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $23.3 million, or 8.2% of sales during the quarter.

Diversified Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter were $75.2 million, a decrease of 20.6% compared to the prior year quarter, as a result of reduced market demand. Operating income was $1.2 million, or 1.6% of sales during the quarter. Adjusting for a loss on the sale of a business, DPG's fourth quarter non-GAAP operating income was $3.3 million, or 4.4% of sales during the quarter.

Final Mile Products’ net sales for the fourth quarter totaled $51.9 million, a decrease of 44.0% due to building to scheduled production during the quarter, while ramping to accommodate improved 2021 demand. Operating loss during the fourth quarter was $4.5 million as a result of weaker volume leverage over fixed costs.

Non-GAAP Measures

In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), the financial information included in this release contains non-GAAP financial measures, including operating EBITDA, free cash flow, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted net income (loss), adjusted earnings per share, adjusted segment EBITDA, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures and results calculated in accordance with GAAP, including net income (loss), and reconciliations to GAAP financial statements should be carefully evaluated.

Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges). Management believes providing operating EBITDA is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of operations period to period with the exclusion of the items identified above. Management believes the presentation of operating EBITDA, when combined with the GAAP presentations of operating income (loss) and net income (loss), is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of operating EBITDA to net income (loss) is included in the tables following this release.

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures. Management believes providing free cash flow is useful for investors to understand the Company’s performance and results of cash generation period to period with the exclusion of the item identified above. Management believes the presentation of free cash flow, when combined with the GAAP presentations of cash provided by operating activities, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s operating performance. A reconciliation of free cash flow to cash provided by operating activities is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted operating income (loss), a non-GAAP financial measure, excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under U.S. GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s operating results as they are not indicative of the Company’s core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the Company’s continuing activities. Accordingly, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) excluding these special items to help investors evaluate our operating performance and trends in our business consistent with how management evaluates such performance and trends. Further, the Company presents adjusted operating income (loss) to provide investors with a better understanding of the Company’s view of our results as compared to prior periods. A reconciliation of adjusted operating income (loss) to operating income (loss), the most comparable GAAP financial measure, is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share each reflect adjustments for sales of assets, non-cash impairment and debt transactions, and the related tax effects of these adjustments. Management believes providing adjusted measures and excluding certain items facilitates comparisons to the Company’s prior year periods and, when combined with the GAAP presentation of net income (loss) and diluted net income (loss) per share, is beneficial to an investor’s understanding of the Company’s performance. A reconciliation of adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per diluted share to net income (loss) and net income (loss) per diluted share is included in the tables following this release.

Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales. A reconciliation of adjusted segment EBITDA to income (loss) from operations is included in the tables following this release.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Conference Call

About Wabash National Corporation

As the innovation leader of engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics and distribution industries, Wabash National Corporation (NYSE: WNC) is Changing How the World Reaches You™. Headquartered in Lafayette, Indiana, the company’s mission is to enable customers to succeed with breakthrough ideas and solutions that help them move everything from first to final mile. Wabash National designs and manufactures a diverse range of products, including: dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, liquid tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. Its innovative products are sold under the following brand names: Wabash National®, Benson®, Brenner® Tank, Bulk Tank International, DuraPlate®, Extract Technology®, Supreme®, Transcraft®, Walker Engineered Products, and Walker Transport. Learn more at www.wabashnational.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements convey the Company’s current expectations or forecasts of future events. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, all statements regarding the Company’s outlook for trailer and truck body shipments, backlog, expectations regarding demand levels for trailers, truck bodies, non-trailer equipment and our other diversified product offerings, pricing, profitability and earnings, cash flow and liquidity, opportunity to capture higher margin sales, new product innovations, our growth and diversification strategies, our expectations for improved financial performance during the course of the year and our expectations with regards to capital allocation. These and the Company’s other forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those implied by the forward-looking statements. Without limitation, these risks and uncertainties include a continued or prolonged shutdown or reduction of our operations, substantially reduced customer orders or order volumes and supply disruptions due to the coronavirus (COVID-19 outbreak), the continued integration of Supreme into the Company’s business, adverse reactions to the transaction by customers, suppliers or strategic partners, uncertain economic conditions including the possibility that customer demand may not meet our expectations, increased competition, reliance on certain customers and corporate partnerships, risks of customer pick-up delays, shortages and costs of raw materials including the impact of tariffs or other international trade developments, risks in implementing and sustaining improvements in the Company’s manufacturing operations and cost containment, dependence on industry trends and timing, supplier constraints, labor costs and availability, customer acceptance of and reactions to pricing changes and costs of indebtedness. Readers should review and consider the various disclosures made by the Company in this press release and in the Company’s reports to its stockholders and periodic reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  December 31,
2020		 December 31,
2019
Assets    
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $217,677  $140,516 
Accounts receivable, net 101,301  172,737 
Inventories 163,750  186,914 
Prepaid expenses and other 63,036  41,222 
Total current assets 545,764  541,389 
Property, plant, and equipment, net 209,676  221,346 
Goodwill 199,560  311,026 
Intangible assets 166,887  189,898 
Other assets 39,583  40,932 
Total assets $1,161,470  $1,304,591 
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt $  $ 
Current portion of finance lease obligations 348  327 
Accounts payable 104,425  134,821 
Other accrued liabilities 130,980  124,230 
Total current liabilities 235,753  259,378 
Long-term debt 447,979  455,386 
Finance lease obligations 30  378 
Deferred income taxes 46,777  37,576 
Other non-current liabilities 26,052  30,885 
Total liabilities 756,591  783,603 
Commitments and contingencies    
Stockholders' equity:    
Common stock, $0.01 par value: 200,000,000 shares authorized; 52,536,482 and 53,473,620 shares outstanding, respectively 755  750 
Additional paid-in capital 644,695  638,917 
Retained earnings 107,233  221,841 
Accumulated other comprehensive (income) loss 7,633  (3,978)
Treasury stock, at cost: 23,004,607 and 21,640,109 common shares, respectively (355,437) (336,542)
Total stockholders' equity 404,879  520,988 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $1,161,470  $1,304,591 

WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Net sales $404,078  $579,001  $1,481,889  $2,319,136 
Cost of sales 358,582  506,694  1,322,135  2,012,754 
Gross profit 45,496  72,307  159,754  306,382 
General and administrative expenses 24,166  26,272  92,740  108,274 
Selling expenses 5,686  9,136  25,080  34,851 
Amortization of intangible assets 5,497  5,118  21,981  20,471 
Impairment and other, net 106    105,561   
Income (loss) from operations 10,041  31,781  (85,608) 142,786 
Other income (expense):        
Interest expense (6,291) (6,517) (24,194) (27,340)
Other, net 240  40  588  2,285 
Other expense, net (6,051) (6,477) (23,606) (25,055)
Income (loss) before income tax 3,990  25,304  (109,214) 117,731 
Income tax (benefit) expense (1,504) 6,929  (11,802) 28,156 
Net income (loss) $5,494  $18,375  $(97,412) $89,575 
Net income (loss) per share:        
Basic $0.10  $0.34  $(1.84) $1.64 
Diluted $0.10  $0.34  $(1.84) $1.62 
Weighted average common shares outstanding (in thousands):        
Basic 52,840  53,917  52,945  54,695 
Diluted 53,831  54,613  52,945  55,290 
         
Dividends declared per share $0.08  $0.08  $0.32  $0.32 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Year Ended December 31,
  2020 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net (loss) income $(97,412) $89,575 
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:    
Depreciation 25,989  21,886 
Amortization of intangibles 21,981  20,471 
Net (gain) loss on sale of assets and business divestiture (1,567) (109)
Loss on debt extinguishment 396  165 
Deferred income taxes 5,016  3,420 
Stock-based compensation 4,509  9,036 
Non-cash interest expense 1,112  1,045 
Impairment 107,114   
Accounts receivable 71,436  8,327 
Inventories 21,099  (2,510)
Prepaid expenses and other (2,875) (3,809)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (28,266) (817)
Other, net (4,398) (396)
Net cash provided by operating activities 124,134  146,284 
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Capital expenditures (20,131) (37,645)
Proceeds from sale of assets and business divestiture 17,115  785 
Net cash used in investing activities (3,016) (36,860)
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options 1,273  848 
Borrowings under term loan credit facility, net of original issuance discount 148,500   
Dividends paid (17,324) (17,797)
Borrowings under revolving credit facilities 45,794  619 
Payments under revolving credit facilities (45,794) (619)
Principal payments under finance lease obligations (327) (308)
Principal payments against senior notes (10,000)  
Principal payments under term loan credit facility (146,393) (50,470)
Debt issuance costs paid (791) (164)
Stock repurchases (18,895) (33,707)
Net cash used in financing activities (43,957) (101,598)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash:    
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 77,161  7,826 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 140,516  132,690 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $217,677  $140,516 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENTS AND RELATED INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended December 31, Commercial
Trailer Products		 Diversified
Products		 Final Mile
Products		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2020          
New trailers shipped  10,085  525      10,610 
Used trailers shipped 155  15      170 
           
New Trailers $269,669  $36,945  $  $  $306,614 
Used Trailers 728  573      1,301 
Components, parts and service 8,698  23,155  3,239  (6,107) 28,985 
Equipment and other 3,936  14,532  48,709  1  67,178 
Total net external sales $283,031  $75,205  $51,948  $(6,106) $404,078 
Gross profit $29,387  $13,178  $4,400  $(1,469) $45,496 
Income (loss) from operations $25,533  $1,203  $(4,533) $(12,162) $10,041 
           
2019          
New trailers shipped 14,300  650      14,950 
Used trailers shipped 25  15      40 
           
New Trailers $386,037  $51,222  $  $  $437,259 
Used Trailers 199  301      500 
Components, parts and service 9,350  24,343  2,858  (7,447) 29,104 
Equipment and other 3,702  18,795  89,882  (241) 112,138 
Total net external sales $399,288  $94,661  $92,740  $(7,688) $579,001 
Gross profit $50,384  $16,324  $6,239  $(640) $72,307 
Income (loss) from operations $43,135  $5,610  $(5,914) $(11,050) $31,781 


Twelve Months Ended December 31, Commercial
Trailer Products		 Diversified
Products		 Final Mile
Products		 Corporate and
Eliminations		 Consolidated
2020          
New trailers shipped 34,585  2,050      36,635 
Used trailers shipped 475  125      600 
           
New Trailers $941,932  $145,888  $  $  $1,087,820 
Used Trailers 3,841  4,545      8,386 
Components, parts and service 36,912  88,010  12,517  (23,391) 114,048 
Equipment and other 10,091  55,691  205,881  (28) 271,635 
Total net external sales $992,776  $294,134  $218,398  $(23,419) $1,481,889 
Gross profit $101,556  $52,933  $10,973  $(5,708) $159,754 
Income (loss) from operations $79,662  $1,563  $(123,585) $(43,248) $(85,608)
           
2019          
New trailers shipped 54,650  2,850      57,500 
Used trailers shipped 75  75      150 
           
New Trailers $1,464,636  $198,043  $  $  $1,662,679 
Used Trailers 435  2,044      2,479 
Components, parts and service 40,344  113,024  15,023  (27,902) 140,489 
Equipment and other 16,126  71,405  426,887  (929) 513,489 
Total net external sales $1,521,541  $384,516  $441,910  $(28,831) $2,319,136 
Gross profit $177,190  $74,588  $57,815  $(3,211) $306,382 
Income (loss) from operations $145,877  $29,748  $9,804  $(42,643) $142,786 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
SEGMENT and COMPANY FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Three Months Ended
December 31,		 Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Commercial Trailer Products        
Income from operations $25,533  $43,135  $79,662  $145,877 
Impairment     377   
Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257)   (2,257)  
Adjusted operating income $23,276  $43,135  $77,782  $145,877 
         
Diversified Products        
Income from operations 1,203  5,610  1,563  29,748 
Adjustments:        
Impairment     10,971   
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119    2,119   
Adjusted operating income 3,322  5,610  14,653  29,748 
         
Final Mile Products        
(Loss) income from operations (4,533) (5,914) (123,585) 9,804 
Adjustments:        
Impairment     95,766   
Adjusted operating (loss) income (4,533) (5,914) (27,819) 9,804 
         
Corporate         
Loss from operations (12,162) (11,050) (43,248) (42,643)
Adjustments:        
Debt transactions     1,156   
Adjusted operating loss (12,162) (11,050) (42,092) (42,643)
         
Consolidated        
Income (loss) from operations 10,041  31,781  (85,608) 142,786 
Adjustments:        
Impairment     107,114   
Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257)   (2,257)  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119    2,119   
Debt transactions     1,156   
Adjusted operating income $9,903  $31,781  $22,524  $142,786 


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

Operating EBITDA1: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Net income (loss) $5,494  $18,375  $(97,412) $89,575 
Income tax (benefit) expense (1,504) 6,929  (11,802) 28,156 
Interest expense 6,291  6,517  24,194  27,340 
Depreciation and amortization 12,830  10,746  47,970  42,357 
Stock-based compensation 2,231  1,674  4,509  9,036 
Debt issuance costs expensed     1,156   
Impairment and other, net 106    105,561   
Other, net (240) (40) (588) (2,285)
Operating EBITDA $25,208  $44,201  $73,588  $194,179 


Adjusted Net Income2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Net income (loss) $5,494  $18,375  $(97,412) $89,575 
Adjustments:        
Debt transactions3 177    1,552   
Impairment     107,114   
Gain on sale of Columbus branch (2,257)   (2,257)  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 2,119    2,119   
Tax effect of aforementioned items (15)   (3,365)  
Adjusted net income $5,518  $18,375  $7,751  $89,575 


Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share2: Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31,
  2020 2019 2020 2019
Diluted earnings per share $0.10  $0.34  $(1.84) $1.62 
Adjustments:        
Debt transactions3     0.03   
Impairment     2.01   
Gain on sale of Columbus branch (0.04)   (0.04)  
Loss on divestiture of Beall brand 0.04    0.04   
Tax effect of aforementioned items     (0.05)  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $0.10  $0.34  $0.15  $1.62 
         
Weighted Average # of Diluted Shares O/S 53,831  54,613  53,446  55,290 

¹ Operating EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, debt issuance costs expensed within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement, impairment and other, net, and other non-operating income and expense (which includes loss on debt extinguishment charges).
² Adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect adjustments for non-cash impairment, debt transactions, and the impact of sales and divestitures, and the related tax effects of these adjustments.
³ Debt transactions include debt issuance costs within General & administrative expenses related to the closing of the New Term Loan Credit Agreement and loss on debt extinguishment charges included in Other, net.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
  2020 2019
Net cash provided by operating activities $124,134  $146,284 
Capital expenditures (20,131) (37,645)
Free cash flow1 $104,003  $108,639 

¹ Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities minus capital expenditures.


WABASH NATIONAL CORPORATION
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA¹
AND ADJUSTED SEGMENT EBITDA MARGIN¹
(Unaudited - dollars in thousands)

  Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products
Three Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019
Income (loss) from operations $25,533  $43,135  $1,203  $5,610  $(4,533) $(5,914)
Depreciation and amortization 3,021  2,750  5,358  4,526  3,909  2,887 
Impairment and other, net (2,102)   2,208       
Adjusted segment EBITDA $26,452  $45,885  $8,769  $10,136  $(624) $(3,027)
             
Adjusted segment EBITDA margin 9.3% 11.5% 11.7% 10.7% (1.2)% (3.3)%


  Commercial Trailer Products Diversified Products Final Mile Products
Twelve Months Ended December 31 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019
Income (loss) from operations $79,662  $145,877  $1,563  $29,748  $(123,585) $9,804 
Depreciation and amortization 11,557  10,667  19,300  18,621  14,891  11,361 
Impairment and other, net (3,660)   13,197    96,028   
Adjusted segment EBITDA $87,559  $156,544  $34,060  $48,369  $(12,666) $21,165 
             
Adjusted segment EBITDA Margin 8.8% 10.3% 11.6% 12.6% (5.8)% 4.8%

¹ Adjusted segment EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, is calculated by adding back segment depreciation and amortization expense to segment operating income (loss), and excludes certain costs, expenses, other charges, gains or income that are included in the determination of operating income (loss) under GAAP, but that management would not consider important in evaluating the quality of the Company’s segment operating results as they are not indicative of each segment's core operating results or may obscure trends useful in evaluating the segment's continuing activities. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Adjusted segment EBITDA by segment total net sales.


