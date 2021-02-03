New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Breakthrough Innovations Enhancing Plastics Degradation" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06019000/?utm_source=GNW





It is predicted that by 2050, the amount of plastic waste generated will be more than 1,200MMT per year.This makes plastics a major contributor to land and marine pollution and poses a big threat to the biodiversity.



Although plastic recycling technologies are introduced 2 decades ago, they still haven’t witnessed the wide-scale adoption.Plastic recycling technologies often face challenges to efficiently and economically convert plastic waste into a valuable resource and the plastic waste invariably ends up in the landfills or washes away to the nearby water resource and resides as micro-plastic.



Although chemical recycling and incineration process show good conversion rates, these methods produce harmful emissions and hazardous gases .Plastics due to its complex structure, requires longer period of time to degrade from a minimum of 50 years up to 1000 years, hence technology advancement in plastic degradation with enhanced degradation rates is the need of the hour. This research study hence focuses on the importance of plastic degradation, the types of plastic degradation technologies, factors influencing the adoption of plastic degradation and the benefits of plastic degradation. The research study also focuses on: Innovations and research developments covering plastic degradation technologiesAcquisitions and partnerships IP analysis and comparative assessments Companies to action and growth opportunities.

