RICHMOND, Va., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oyster Consulting , a financial services consulting firm providing consulting, outsourcing and software services, announced today that David Osborne has joined the Strategic Planning and Execution team.



With 30 years in the financial services industry, David Osborne’s leadership experience in operations, risk, vendor management and correspondent-related services bolsters Oyster’s knowledge base and expertise. His drive to improve firms’ operations and clearing firm relationships, as well as his experience shepherding brokerage firms through mergers and acquisitions will provide Oyster Consulting’s clients with a strong, strategic partner.

Prior to joining Oyster, Osborne served as Managing Director for BBT&T Securities/Truist Financial, where he led multiple groups, including Streetside Support, Business Continuity, Relationship Management, Vendor Management, Client Services and Foreign Exchange Support. Osborne also sponsored the firm’s T+2 transition, as well as analysis and efforts in the move from self-clearing to fully disclosed.

“Having David on the team is a tremendous uptick in our expansion. His experience strengthens Oyster’s Clearing Advisory Services, Strategic Planning, and Conversion Services. We are very proud and excited to have him on board,” said Pete Bowman, Managing Director of Oyster’s Strategic Planning and Execution team.

“I’m excited to have joined Oyster Consulting. My new role will allow me to apply my many years of experience and knowledge to help our clients maximize their opportunities,” said Osborne.

ABOUT OYSTER CONSULTING

Oyster Consulting provides consulting, outsourcing and software solutions to the financial services industry. Our experienced industry practitioners add more value than career consultants and help us approach each client with unbiased information and practical solutions to meet their challenges.

