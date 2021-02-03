PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Human Resource Executive® HR Technology Conference & Exposition® today shared details of its upcoming, complimentary virtual event, taking place March 16-19, 2021. HR Tech, the industry’s leading event for more than 20 years, will host its first-ever Spring HR Technology Conference, featuring compelling keynotes from the world’s top workplace thought leaders, including Jason Averbook, Josh Bersin, Mimi Brooks, Jackye Clayton, Torin Ellis, Katy Tynan and more.



Renowned industry analyst Josh Bersin will open the event on Tuesday, March 16, with the session “HR Technology 2021: Facilitating Big Changes in Work.” Bersin will discuss the changes organizations are experiencing in the pandemic’s wake and explain how the shift from HR tech to work tech may fundamentally alter technology strategies, implementation priorities and the market itself. Diversity, equity and inclusion expert Jackye Clayton will also speak that day, presenting “One Size Doesn’t Fit All: It’s Time to Change Diversity Recruiting.” Clayton will share why new tactics are needed to successfully scale these initiatives and what organizations can do to reach diversity goals and improve inclusion.

Mimi Brooks, CEO of Logical Design Solutions, will start off Wednesday, March 17, with “Building Sustainable, High-Performance Organizations of Tomorrow.” Exploring the second wave of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Brooks will consider its impact on organizations and their business models and provide a framework for navigating this volatile digital age and redefining the intention of human work.

On Thursday, March 18, Katy Tynan, principal analyst at Forrester, will present “Not All Leaders Are in the C-Suite.” While many organizations focus on the work of senior leaders, Tynan will examine the value of frontline managers, directors and team leaders and look at how employers can leverage data to strengthen this critical community and drive organizational resilience and adaptivity. That afternoon, Jason Averbook, co-founder and CEO of Leapgen, will deliver “Changing Work for Good: A Whole Person Approach to Digital Transformation.” Delving into the need for putting people first, Averbook will emphasize the importance of adopting a digital mindset to scale wellbeing and better serve humanity.

Friday, March 19, the final day of the conference, will see diversity strategist, author and tenured practitioner Torin Ellis take to the virtual stage for “It’s Time to Shift the Narrative. For Good.” Taking attendees on a vocal journey of empowerment, strategic exploration, and tactical execution, Ellis will illustrate how to attract, nurture, and retain dynamic talent and create safe and supportive workplaces.

Spring HR Technology Conference chair Jeanne Achille commented, “Throughout what turned out to be a redefining year for many organizations, it’s HR technology that helped hold teams together, develop new leaders and provide a path forward. We saw how an HR tech investment intended for one function could deliver numerous outcomes. As we learn the new order of business, we’re excited to feature keynote presentations from those shaping the next generation of HR technology.”

Conference attendees will have the opportunity to engage these thought leaders along with thousands of their peers through the state-of-the-art event platform, facilitating dynamic Q&A sessions, smart networking and lively discussions. Additional agenda details will be available in the coming weeks. The Spring HR Technology Conference and Exposition® will also include a fully interactive virtual expo spotlighting the latest innovations designed to help organizations make better decisions and drive impactful change across the workplace.

About the HR Technology Conference & Exposition®

Founded in 1997, the HR Technology Conference® is the world’s leading event on HR technology, covering all the latest trends. From strategy and selection to post-implementation, HR Tech is a pivotal stop for all organizations on their HR journey.

HR Tech annually attracts industry experts, thought leaders, software vendors, senior HR executives, HR generalists, HR systems leaders, IT innovators and more. Additionally, HR Tech Conference hosts the world’s largest Expo of HR technology products and services — a number of vendors even choose to announce their latest products for the first time at the conference. There is no better place to touch, compare and contrast the latest solutions from leading vendors in every category, as well as start-ups. For more information, visit www.hrtechnologyconference.com.