TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Modaxo Inc. (“Modaxo”), a global collective of technology companies focused on delivering advanced software and solutions to move the world’s people, today announced that it has expanded its investment in the Rail sector through the acquisition of TTG Transportation Technology (“TTG”). Based in Sydney, Australia and Stirling, United Kingdom, TTG has been a market-leading provider of connected driver advisory systems to the global Rail industry since 2007.



Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of the Rail industry, TTG's driver advisory system works in tandem with real-time traffic scenarios to help rail operators optimize energy efficiency, schedules, network capacity and maintenance costs. In simple terms, TTG provides precise information to tell drivers when to increase speed, brake or coast, to help reduce carbon emissions and manage on-time running.

TTG solutions are now in operation on four continents with an install base of over 8,000 fixed and portable units globally on passenger, freight and heavy haul trains, diesel and electric ranging from 22,000 tonnes and 2.5 km long heavy haul to 320 km/h very high-speed trains.

“Modaxo is an ideal cultural and technological fit for TTG, as both groups are passionate about the important role technology plays in helping to keep Rail operations moving safely and efficiently,” said Dale Coleman, TTG’s founder and owner. “Joining a large, stable, and successful global organisation like Modaxo is a great move for TTG. Modaxo provides us with new opportunities and the ability to further develop our people and our Rail technology products.”

“We are pleased to expand our Rail offering through TTG and welcome Dale and the team to Modaxo,” said Bill Delaney, CEO, Modaxo. “Together, with our other businesses servicing the Rail sector, we have a tremendous opportunity to collaborate and build a bright future for Rail travel and sustainable mobility across the globe.”

TTG’s solutions become part of Modaxo’s overall Rail solutions portfolio offered through Signature Rail, Trapeze Group and Binary Systems.

Modaxo is global organization that brings together like-minded software and technology businesses to collectively focus on advancing new technologies and innovations for People Transportation. Working both together and independently, our businesses are focused on one thing – delivering software and technology solutions that help connect people with the places they need to go for work, family, and everyday life. Learn more at Modaxo.com.

