The Colostrum Market is set to surpass USD 325 million by 2027, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. owing to growing health concerns among consumers in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic which has led them to seek immunity-boosting products.

Organic colostrum industry surpassed USD 37.5 million in 2020 and should grow further pertaining to rising consumer preference for organic food products as a result of growing awareness of the harmful health effects of antibiotics and fertilizers. Organic colostrum is produced in farms where cows are fed grass that is grown organically without the usage of pesticides and fertilizers & are not fed antibiotic growth promoters. Rising prevalence of stringent regulations in the U.S. & Europe which forbid the addition of antibiotic growth promoters in animal feed and rising environmental awareness among consumer should drive market statistics.

Some major findings of the colostrum market report include:

Whole colostrum powder industry should grow at a CAGR of over 3% owing to the natural state of the product and prolonged shelf life.

Skim colostrum powder segment exceeded USD 88.5 million in 2020 pertaining to their low-fat nature which makes them ideal for health-conscious consumers.

Colostrum market from nutritional supplement application is likely to surpass USD 110 million by 2027 owing to its effectiveness in treating colitis, upper respiratory tract infections and diarrhea.

Infant food application should register over 3.5% CAGR owing to colostrum’s rich content of immunological agents, growing consumer demand for convenient infant nutrition and rise in the female workforce.

Latin America colostrum demand is majorly driven by growing urbanization and increasing health consciousness among the population.

The market share is substantially fragmented and includes manufacturers such as Ingredia Nutritional, PanTheryx, Colostrum Biotec GmbH, Sterling Technology, The Farbest Brands, Cure Nutraceutical Pvt. Ltd and Saskatoon Colostrum Company.

Product demand from animal feed applications is set to surpass USD 64.5 million by 2027. The rise in consumption of animal products such as milk and meat primarily in China, India and Brazil as a result of significant economic growth and increasing disposable incomes thereby driving the requirement for animal feed. Growing livestock population along with the shift from unorganized livestock farming to an organized sector is further expected to propel market growth in the predicted timeframe.

Europe colostrum market surpassed USD 71.5 million in 2020 and should register substantial growth in the forecast period. Rising obesity levels, adoption of sedentary lifestyles, and increasing awareness of aging should stimulate the requirement for anti-aging cosmetic products and drive market statistics. Colostrum is an ideal ingredient for skincare products owing to its benefits such as hydration, skin healing, healing of sun damage, acne breakouts, skin irritations, and fine lines.

