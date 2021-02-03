New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Growth Opportunities of Metal Injection Molding Technology in Manufacturing" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018999/?utm_source=GNW

This reduces the requirement of an assembly process (machinery, equipment) and associated manpower.



Due to the technology’s ability to produce high volumes of precision components to net-shape, metal injection molding (MIM) has become a very important manufacturing technology. The combination of higher volume cost reduction pressure and increasing design complexity is pushing industries to adopt MIM technology.MIM of titanium components is currently limited to high-performance applications or luxury consumer products where titanium adds exclusivity and marketability. Advancements in using superalloys and materials for MIM has been the main area of R&D. Supplier evaluation is very critical in the automotive industry. Automakers follow extremely sophisticated supplier sourcing strategies.

