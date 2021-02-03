New York, NY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Fiber Optic Connectors Market By Product, By Cable (Simplex, Duplex, and Multi-Fiber), and Application, By End-User (IT and Telecom, Automotive, BFSI, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Aerospace and Defense, and Others): Global Industry Outlook, Market Size, Business Intelligence, Consumer Preferences, Statistical Surveys, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Developments, Current Trends, and Forecasts, 2020–2026”.

“According to the research study, the global Fiber Optic Connectors Market was estimated at USD 3,900.00 Million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 6,000.00 Million by 2026. The global Fiber Optic Connectors Market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% from 2019 to 2026”.

Fiber optic cables are widely used in various industries. Internet, Surgery, Healthcare, Life science, Military, Automotive industry are the applications of optical fiber. Fiber connectors are widely used to connect these cables. A fiber optic connector allows faster connection and disconnection than joining. Fiber optic connectors are male connectors or plugs with an expanded ferrule that grips the fibers and bring them into line fibers for coupling.

An increase in consumer electronics is anticipated to propel the market for future growth. Also, growth in consumer electronics is generating demand for faster network solutions. These faster networks can be achieved by using optical fiber connections. Growth in the Converged Cable Access Platform (CCAP) is also boosting the market to a higher extent. The demand for connectors would get increase due to this platform. The growing Smartphone market would require good network coverage at a good speed. This would get accomplished by the use of an optical fiber network. Increasing demand for fiber optic cables for various applications such as in Datacenters for applications such as video, cloud computing, virtualization, and applications such as inter-building, telecommunication, community antenna television, and security systems are driving the fiber optic connector market globally.

Advancements in fiber optic technology is the key factor in the increasing importance of fiber optic connectors through the multiple end-use industries, such as automotive, IT & telecom, and consumer electronics. All these factors are likely to propel the fiber optic connector market growth in the near future. The high cost of the fiber optic connectors may hamper the market’s growth. Research and development, innovative activities in the technology of the fiber optic connectors, and increased government investment in industries are anticipated to open new avenues for the fiber optic connectors market in the near future.

Top Market Players

Some of the key players operating in the market include ACON, 3M, Amphenol Corporation, Arris Group Inc., AT&T, Broadcom Limited, Corning Cable Systems LLC, Diamond SA, Fiberhome, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hirose Electric Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Ratioplast Electronics, Sanwa, Senko, Sumitomo Electric Industries, TE Connectivity Ltd., and ZTE Corporation, among others.

On the basis of product, the worldwide fiber optic connectors market is bifurcated as LC [Lucent Connectors], SC [Standard Connectors], MXC Connector, MTP/MPO [Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off], ST [Straight Tip], FC[Ferrule-Connector], and Others [E2000 Connector [LSH-Laser Shock Hardening]. Among which LC [Lucent Connectors] segment was accounted for the major revenue share in the global fiber optic connectors market in 2019. In 2019, the LC [Lucent Connectors] segment was accounted for more than 30% of the global fiber optic connectors industries.

On the basis of cable, the worldwide fiber optic connectors market is segmented as Duplex, Simplex, and Multi-Fiber. Among which Simplex segment was accounted for the major revenue share around 60% in the global fiber optic connectors market in 2019.

On the basis of application, the global fiber optic connectors market is categorized into DWDM systems, datacom, inter/intra building, high-density interconnection, community antenna television, security systems, and others. Among the aforementioned segment, the datacom segment was accounted for more than 25.0% revenue share in 2019.

On the basis of the end-user, the global fiber optic connectors market is categorized into automotive, IT and Telecom, manufacturing, BFSI, healthcare, government, aerospace and defense, and others. Among the aforementioned segment, the IT and Telecom segment was accounted for more than 30.0% revenue share in 2019.

On the basis of region the fiber optic connectors market is segmented into, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, North America, and Latin America. In 2019, the North American region dominates the fiber optic connectors market among all the regions followed by Europe in terms of value.

This report segments the global fiber optic connectors market as follows:

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Product Segment Analysis

SC (Standard Connectors)

LC (Lucent Connectors)

FC(Ferrule Connector)

ST (Straight Tip)

MTP/MPO (Multiple-Fiber Push-On/Pull-Off)

MXC Connector

Others (E2000 Connector [Laser Shock Hardening (LSH)])

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Cable Segment Analysis

Simplex

Duplex

Multi-Fiber

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market: Application Segment Analysis

Datacom

DWDM Systems

High-Density Interconnection

Inter/Intra Building

Security Systems

Community Antenna Television

Others

Global Fiber Optic Connectors Market: End-User Segment Analysis

IT and Telecom

Automotive

BFSI

Manufacturing

Government

Healthcare

Aerospace and Defence

Others

