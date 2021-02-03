New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shift toward Organic Synthesis of Vitamin K2 Powers the Global Vitamin K Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018993/?utm_source=GNW





In addition, the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and osteoporosis cases, an expanding aging population, and consumers’ inclination toward preventive healthcare approaches to avoid excessive medical treatment expenditure are driving the global vitamin K market. The strategy adopted by market participants of combining vitamin K with calcium, vitamin D3, or multivitamins is benefiting the vitamin K market. Moreover, the upsurge in market activity for functional beverages and infant nutrition in the emerging economies of Asia-Pacific is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the vitamin K market during the forecast period. The geographic scope of this study is global and includes the following regions: North America (NA), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Rest of World (RoW). The 2 types of vitamin K studied in depth are vitamin K1, with respect to application (dietary supplements, food and beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics) and region; and vitamin K2, with respect to application (dietary supplements and food and beverages) and region.Market forecasts and analysis are provided by region and product type from 2017 to 2025. Revenue share and competitive benchmarking by top participants is provided for the year 2020. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic has been considered in this analysis.

