Cloud and high-speed Ethernet continue to drive the network security testing market growth. There is a rising need to validate the cloud-scale and the traffic and test between different cloud deployments, web servers, and database servers validating those test scenarios. Companies are looking for simple security solutions. However, the increasing complexity of cyber threats is driving the demand for more sophisticated security testing mechanisms.5G will present a huge opportunity for vendors. Still, it is paramount to balance network capabilities with robust security features, as the switching between networks may compromise confidentiality and integrity.Tomorrow’s businesses will require security test solutions that can corroborate network devices’ quality. Organizations will continue relying on a wide range of security solutions to handle all verification of encrypted or non-encrypted network capacity to protect their networks from cyber occurrences.This This research service analyzes the global network security testing market from 2019 to 2025, with 2020 as the base year, and provides an in-depth look at the dynamics influencing and challenging the market. It covers virtual private network (VPN) testing, next-generation-firewalls (NGFWs) testing, distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) protection, intrusion prevention/detection systems (IPS/IDS), and data leakage prevention (DLP), universal resource locator (URL), unified threat management (UTM) testing, and content security filtering functions. The study only includes hardware sales and excludes software, maintenance, and support services.We provide a comprehensive market overview with key end-market applications, detailed market drivers and restraints, total forecasts, and competitive landscape analyses. The report offers insights into major companies such as Spirent Communications, Keysight Technologies, and Viavi Solutions and regional analyses for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and the rest-of-the-world (RoW). This research also highlights future growth opportunities and the strategic imperatives that market participants need to capitalize on these growth opportunities.

Author: Mariano Kimbara

