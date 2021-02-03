New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Connectivity and ADAS Feature Sets Transform the Russian Automotive Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018990/?utm_source=GNW





Mid-to-long term automotive sales and imports are expected to increase and match global technological advancements.In addition to foreign original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), local OEMs have started to contribute toward adoption of connected services and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS), including infotainment units that enhance the customer experience.



The AvtoVAZ-manufactured local brand LADA has a long-standing history in the Russian market and leads local automotive market sales way ahead its competitors, followed by foreign brands such as Hyundai-Kia Group, Renault-Nissan, and Volkswagen (VW).Premium OEMs set trends with greater service adoption in terms of semi-autonomous and connected remote services, yet the mass market OEMs are not far behind, with higher adoption of navigation and infotainment features. While top OEMs in the region listed in this report set the bar for technological adoption across the market, the future of the Russian automotive industry depends upon the government, local/foreign contributors such as Tier I suppliers, OEMs, and technology providers collaborating to launch technological capabilities such as Yandex self-driving cars and advance the region to a global level.This study of the Russian automotive market offers a look at the competitive environment and analysis of infotainment, telematics, and ADAS features, including market forecasts. The study period is 2018 to 2025 using a base year of 2020.

