VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextech AR Solutions (Nextech) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE: N29), a leading provider of augmented reality (AR) virtual experience technologies (VXT) 3D ads, eCommerce, education technology and virtual conferences, announced that the Canadian Dairy XPO (CDX) has selected Nextech AR’s Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) to host its 2021 trade show, taking place virtually on April 7-8, 2021.
Registration for the 2021 CDX is now open and complimentary tickets are available here.
This event will include a virtual show floor featuring interactive booths from more than 350 exhibitors representing 32 countries. Through the VXP, exhibitors can easily select a virtual layout that best fits their needs and customize all aspects of the design to include company branding, images, videos, and live chat.
The platform will allow exhibitors to access contact information of attending dairy producers who view their exhibit. Additionally, a virtual “brochure stand” will allow dairy producers to collect information from exhibits. Dairy producers and sales representatives will also have the ability to schedule one-on-one meetings following the event.
The two-day event will feature addresses from Dr. Jan Pol, veterinarian, and star of Nat Geo Wild’s ‘The Incredible Dr. Pol’ and Dr. Joep Driessen, founder of CowSignals®. Registration is free but attendees are encouraged to make a donation to support local 4H dairy clubs.
“Transitioning our event to be fully virtual was a challenging task this year, as so many of our exhibitors rely on the show floor and in-person opportunities to showcase their business model and product offerings. We were immediately impressed with Nextech’s ability to retain many of the engaging, interactive elements of our in-person event, such as exhibitor booths and networking opportunities, and convert them into a virtual setting. What’s more, with their platform we can expand the 2021 CDX into a truly global showcase of the Canadian dairy industry,” said Jordon Underhill, Founder and General Manager of the Canadian Dairy XPO. “It was also very important to us that we worked with a Canadian company, as so much of what we do is rooted in supporting our local community. The Nextech team displayed a keen understanding for not only the unique needs of a trade show within the agricultural industry, but also a commitment to creating standout, customizable experiences for all exhibitors.”
“Dairy producers rely on events like the CDX to showcase product innovations and connect with partners and customers. We are excited to work with such a well-respected Canadian organization to help make sure these opportunities are still available to the industry in a new and engaging virtual setting,” says Evan Gappelberg, CEO of Nextech AR. “We always strive to go above and beyond with our experiences, and I believe this is a great example of how our VXP can transform a virtual gathering from a stagnant experience to one that allows industry professionals to showcase their unique skills, business stories and innovations.”
NexTech’s platforms have serviced many Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell Technologies, Luxottica, Vulcan Inc , Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, Arch Insurance. Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for winning more contracts from Fortune 500 companies.
About the Canadian Dairy XPO
The Canadian Dairy XPO (CDX) is a professional trade show for dairy producers and their families to see the latest in innovation education and Hospitality.
To learn more about Nextech AR, please visit www.nextechar.com
Recent Company Highlights:
As part of the Company’s stock option plan, it has issued 27,000 3-year stock options exercisable at $6.60/share.
About Nextech AR
Nextech is one of the leaders in the rapidly growing Augmented Reality market estimated to grow from USD $10.7B in 2019 and projected to reach USD $72.7B by 2024 according to Markets & Markets Research; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 46.6% from 2019 to 2024.
The company is pursuing four verticals:
Virtual Experience Platform (VXP): An advanced Augmented Reality and Video Learning Experience Platform for Events, is a SaaS video platform that integrates Interactive Video, Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in one secure platform to allow enterprises the ability to create the world’s most engaging virtual event management and learning experiences. Automated closed captions and translations to over 64 languages. According to Grandview Research the global virtual events market in 2020 is $90B and expected to reach more than $400B by 2027, growing at a 23% CAGR. With Nextech’s VXP platform having augmented reality, AI, end-to-end encryption, and built-in language translation for 64 languages, the company is well positioned to rapidly take market share as the growth accelerates globally.
ARitize™ For eCommerce: The company launched its SaaS platform for webAR in eCommerce early in 2019. Nextech has a ‘full funnel’ end-to-end eCommerce solution for the AR industry including its Aritize360 app for 3D product capture, 3D/AR ads, its ARitize white label app, its ‘Try it On’ technology for online apparel, 3D and 360-degree product views, and ‘one click buy’.
ARitize™ 3D/AR Advertising Platform: Launched in Q1 2020 the ad platform will be the industry's first end-to-end solution whereby the company will leverage its 3D asset creation into 3D/AR ads. In 2019, according to IDC, global advertising spend will be about $725 billion.
ARitize™ Hollywood Studios: The studio is in development producing immersive content using 360 video, and augmented reality as the primary display platform.
To learn more, please follow us on Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook, or visit our website: https://www.nextechar.com.
For further information, please contact:
Evan Gappelberg
Chief Executive Officer
info@nextechar.com
The NEO has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Certain information contained herein may constitute “forward-looking information” under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as, “will be”, “looking forward” or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events, or results “will” occur. Forward-looking statements regarding the Company increasing investors awareness are based on the Company’s estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements of Nextech to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, including capital expenditures and other costs. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Nextech will not update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except as required by applicable securities laws.
NexTech AR Solutions Corp.
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
NTAR logo 3D.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: