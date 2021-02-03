New York City, NY , Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New York, NY -- Streamlining law and justice data for easier access in the new digital age, CourtCase has unveiled its newly designed website for the public to order and view their own court records. Breaking down legal barriers, CourtCase aspires to promote direct access to court records for all.

CourtCase provides the most reliable court records search services and intends to maintain a position of leadership as the premier online portal for court records. CourtCase's approach is all about simplifying legal procedures and reducing legal complexities, which often tend to confuse the general public. "Making court records easily accessible to the average person is what distinguishes us from our competitors. It simply makes better sense to let someone access their court records online in a convenient manner, and not have to go through the hassle of applying in person during business hours or making a trip to the courthouse, which may lead to unnecessary delays," says CourtCase's Marketing Director. The online portal will digitally boil down processes to relevant information and presents the public with the option of ordering their records instantaneously.

CourtCase's latest website features a fresh, cutting edge design that is aimed at making court records faster and easier to access, as well as simplifying the court records ordering process for their customers.

CourtCase invites anyone to get their court records through this online service. Records will include case dispositions for felonies and misdemeanors, as well as traffic and civil records. Bringing the simplicity of business to the world of law and justice records, CourtCase aims to reduce the public's problems and encourage people to conduct their own search rather than paying unnecessary legal fees.

CourtCase's personalized service allows their customers to search by name, lawyer, state, or even case number. The online search tool allows searches for every court across the country and displays the court's contact information and contact details so that interested individuals can gain access to their own court records quickly and safely. CourtCase understands the sensitive nature of personal information and therefore assures its users that their activity on their website is secure and confidential, and the records themselves are 100% searchable.

CourtCase is at the forefront of online legal services and will continue to be a leader in the industry by providing its customers with a fast, easy, reliable, and secure means of accessing court records online. "We've seen the demand for online court records grow over the years by our loyal customers. And we're proud to be able to meet their needs by constantly striving to be leaders in the industry. Our team is devoted to serving the needs of our customers, and we feel this website is a reflection of our commitment to serving our customers," says CourtCase's Managing Director.

CourtCase's Court Records Search is currently available countrywide with a continued commitment to providing their customers with the most reliable services.

About CourtCase:

CourtCase offers a new approach to the way court records are viewed and purchased online for legal, business, or personal reasons. They are dedicated to delivering online court records as the alternative to searching online with outdated databases or waiting in line at the local courthouse. With the launch of their new website, they have made it easier to obtain the records anyone wants in a simple, reliable, convenient, and secure way. This will save CourtCase's users time, money, and frustration.

