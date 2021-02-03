New York, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Rear Wheel Steering Solution Driving the European Adaptive Steering Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06018985/?utm_source=GNW





While the pace of innovation in automated driving has slowed due to COVID-19, the gradual transition toward the development of a vehicle with driver out of the loop is imminent.Adaptive steering, which has gained traction primarily among premium end vehicles, is expected to be affected by such developments.



While the short term focuses on semi-automated vehicles, this offers a window of opportunity for steering technologies, especially for adaptive front steering (AFS), which will have to compete with developments in other technologies such as steer-by-wire. The basic adaptive steering mechanism comprises obtaining the vehicle speed data from the sensors and through its actuators enhance or reduce the front steering ratio or provide rear wheel angular movement, depending on the availability of the technology in the vehicle.



This not only improves the comfort and maneuverability in urban conditions, but also offers directional stability while making lateral displacements at high speeds. AFS varies the steering ratio in only the front wheels, while rear wheel steering (RWS) offers rear wheel angular movements that either turn in the opposite or same direction of the front wheels, depending on the vehicle’s speed. All wheel steering (AWS), on the other hand, is a combination of AFS and RWS, offering the functionalities of both systems. This report deep dives into each type of adaptive steering and provides a comprehensive analysis of the technologies. It analyzes the market trends in Europe and discusses their impact on the growth and performance of each type of adaptive steering solution. The report also includes OEM competitive aspects such as technology penetration forecast by OEM and vehicle segment.

