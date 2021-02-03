Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report, the Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) market accounted for $8,528.32 kilotons in 2019 and is expected to reach $14,327.77 kilotons by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. Increasing constructions and packaging industries in developing countries are the major factors propelling market growth. However, the instability in crude oil prices is hampering market growth.
Extended Polystyrene (EPS) is the nonexclusive business name utilized for white unbending material produced using the extended polystyrene dots. It is a lightweight, inflexible, plastic froth protecting material delivered from strong globules of polystyrene. The EPS globules are extended lastly formed into bigger EPS squares which are additionally utilized for dividers, rooftops, floors, slither spaces and structural shapes.
Based on the end user, the automotive segment is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to growing demand for expanded polystyrene in automobile parts, such as storage compartments, headrest and seats, footpads, and bumper systems. Expanded polystyrene is used in the automotive application on account of its properties such as lightness, impact resistance, and shock absorption.
By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the growing demand from the domestic front and increasing income levels. The easy availability of low-cost labor and economical & accessible raw materials are increasing the production of EPS in the region, thereby driving foreign investments.
Some of the key players profiled in the Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market include Insulation Corporation of America, The Dow Chemical Company, Plasti-Fab, Dabo Precision Co., Ltd, Kaneka Corporation, Atlas EPS, BASF SE, Nantong Chaoda Machinery and Technology Co., Ltd, Sunghoon Tech Ltd, British Plastic Federation, ACH FOAM Technology, FORTE EPS Solution Inc, KNAUF Industries and Synthos S.A.
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Type IV
5.3 Type III
5.4 Type II
5.5 Type I
6 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Process
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Shape Molding
6.3 Black Molding
7 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Material
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Expanded Beads
7.3 Raw Beads
8 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Product Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Black
8.3 Grey and Silver
8.4 White
9 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Safety Devices
9.3 Packaging
9.4 Insulation
9.5 Geofoams
9.6 Foaming
9.7 Floatation Billets
9.8 Component Manufacturing
9.9 Chemical Intermediate
9.10 Other Applications
9.10.1 Surfboards
9.10.2 Slider
9.10.3 Infant Car Seat
9.10.4 Houses
9.10.5 Air Condition Units
10 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By End User
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Building & Construction
10.3 Consumer Goods
10.4 Automotive
10.5 Medical
10.6 Marine
10.7 Sports & Leisure
10.8 Agriculture
10.9 Domestic Appliances
10.10 Consumer Electronics
10.11 Electrical & Electronics
10.12 Food & Beverages
10.13 Aerospace and Defence
11 Global Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
11.2 North America
11.2.1 US
11.2.2 Canada
11.2.3 Mexico
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.2 UK
11.3.3 Italy
11.3.4 France
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.6 Rest of Europe
11.4 Asia Pacific
11.4.1 Japan
11.4.2 China
11.4.3 India
11.4.4 Australia
11.4.5 New Zealand
11.4.6 South Korea
11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
11.5 South America
11.5.1 Argentina
11.5.2 Brazil
11.5.3 Chile
11.5.4 Rest of South America
11.6 Middle East & Africa
11.6.1 Saudi Arabia
11.6.2 UAE
11.6.3 Qatar
11.6.4 South Africa
11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
12 Key Developments
12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
12.3 New Product Launch
12.4 Expansions
12.5 Other Key Strategies
13 Company Profiling
13.1 Insulation Corporation of America
13.2 The Dow Chemical Company
13.3 Plasti-Fab
13.4 Dabo Precision Co., Ltd
13.5 Kaneka Corporation
13.6 Atlas EPS.
13.7 BASF SE
13.8 Nantong Chaoda Machinery and Technology Co., Ltd
13.9 Sunghoon Tech Ltd
13.10 British Plastic Federation
13.11 ACH FOAM Technology
13.12 FORTE EPS Solution Inc
13.13 KNAUF Industries
13.14 Synthos S.A
