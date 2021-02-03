Dublin, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Synthetic Paper - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the report, the Global Synthetic Paper market accounted for $491.00 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $1,147.00 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 11.2% during the forecast period. Increasing huge adoption rate of synthetic paper in various applications and eco-friendly synthetic paper are the major factor propelling the market growth. However, limited plastic material available for synthetic paper is hindering the market growth.



Synthetic paper is organized from a synthetic resin derived from petroleum as its main material. Such paper resembles the regular paper produced from wood pulp. However, synthetic paper possess some admirable properties unlike conventional paper such as tear resistance, chemical resistance, water-proof, durable, and others which makes them ideal for various industrial applications.



Based on the raw material, the biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) segment is going to have a lucrative growth due to it is extensively used for synthetic paper because of its versatility and availability. This material is extremely used in applications which require heat stabilities, water resistance, high tensile strength and easiness of printing.



By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the rising need of efficient packaging materials from food & beverage, chemical, a pharmaceutical sector especially in emerging economies such as China and India. China's emergence as a global manufacturing hub has increased the demand for synthetic paper. Cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials boost the production of these products in the region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Synthetic Paper Market include Arjobex SAS, American Profol Inc., Agfa-Gevaert Group, Cosmo Films Limited, NAN Ya Plastics Corporation, Transcendia, Inc., PPG Industries Inc., Toyobo Co. Ltd., Yupo Corporation, Hop Industries Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation, Relyco Sales, Inc., Transilwrap Company, Inc, MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH, and Neenah Inc.



Raw Materials Covered:

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Polystyrene (PS)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polyesters

High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Manufacturing Processes Covered:

Tubular Film

Coextruded Film

Spun-Bonded Papers

Synthetic Pulp

Extruded Flat Film

Product Types Covered:

Uncoated Synthetic Paper

Coated Synthetic Paper

Sales Channels Covered:

Distribution Channel

Direct Channel

Applications Covered:

Labels

Non-Label

Paper Bags

Printing

End Users Covered:

Packaging

Paper

Transportation

Retail

Manufacturing

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Horticulture

Regions Covered:

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 Application Analysis

3.8 End User Analysis

3.9 Emerging Markets

3.10 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Raw Material

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)

5.3 High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

5.4 Polystyrene (PS)

5.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

5.6 Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

5.7 Polyesters

5.8 High-Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

5.9 Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)



6 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Manufacturing Process

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Tubular Film

6.3 Coextruded Film

6.4 Spun-Bonded Papers

6.5 Synthetic Pulp

6.6 Extruded Flat Film



7 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Product Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Uncoated Synthetic Paper

7.3 Coated Synthetic Paper



8 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Sales Channel

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Distribution Channel

8.3 Direct Channel



9 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Labels

9.2.1 In-Mold Labels

9.2.2 Shrink Labels

9.2.3 Pressure Sensitive Labels

9.2.4 Wrap-Around Labels

9.2.5 Stack Labels

9.2.6 Bar-coded Labels

9.2.7 Laboratory Identification Labels

9.3 Non-Label

9.3.1 Graphic Arts

9.3.2 Maps

9.3.3 Charts

9.3.4 Menus

9.3.5 Banners

9.3.6 ID Cards

9.4 Paper Bags

9.5 Printing



10 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By End User

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Packaging

10.3 Paper

10.4 Transportation

10.5 Retail

10.6 Manufacturing

10.7 Food and Beverages

10.8 Pharmaceuticals

10.9 Cosmetics and Personal Care

10.11 Horticulture



11 Global Synthetic Paper Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction

11.2 North America

11.2.1 US

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.3 Mexico

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.2 UK

11.3.3 Italy

11.3.4 France

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.6 Rest of Europe

11.4 Asia Pacific

11.4.1 Japan

11.4.2 China

11.4.3 India

11.4.4 Australia

11.4.5 New Zealand

11.4.6 South Korea

11.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

11.5 South America

11.5.1 Argentina

11.5.2 Brazil

11.5.3 Chile

11.5.4 Rest of South America

11.6 Middle East & Africa

11.6.1 Saudi Arabia

11.6.2 UAE

11.6.3 Qatar

11.6.4 South Africa

11.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



12 Key Developments

12.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

12.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

12.3 New Product Launch

12.4 Expansions

12.5 Other Key Strategies



13 Company Profiling

13.1 Arjobex SAS

13.2 American Profol Inc.

13.3 Agfa-Gevaert Group

13.4 Cosmo Films Limited

13.5 NAN Ya Plastics Corporation

13.6 Transcendia, Inc.

13.7 PPG Industries Inc.

13.8 Toyobo Co. Ltd.

13.9 Yupo Corporation

13.10 Hop Industries Corporation

13.11 Seiko Epson Corporation

13.12 Relyco Sales, Inc.

13.13 Transilwrap Company, Inc

13.14 MDV-Papier-und Kunststoffveredelung GmbH

13.15 Neenah Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/npr9o9

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900