The Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management market accounted for $25,152.56 million in 2019 and is expected to reach $48,665.45 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. The rising rate of cardiac disorders, patient awareness, and the growing number of unmet medical needs in developing and underdeveloped countries are the major factors propelling the growth of the market. However, limited insurance coverage options and the high cost of these devices are hampering the growth of the market.



The cardiac monitoring enables the observing of a patient's cardiac activity. Cardiac rhythm management maintains a normal cardiac rhythm in patients suffering from irregular heart rate and rhythm disorder. The cardiac monitoring & cardiac rhythm management include devices that help the patients to manage and treat arrhythmia-related diseases. These devices play a crucial role in the treatment of serious cardiac disorders, including indications of recent heart attack, fibrillation, heart failure, coronary ischemia, atrial flutter, lack of oxygen supply to cardiac muscles, effects of drugs, and certain genetic errors among others.



Based on the product, the defibrillators segment is expected to grow at a significant market share during the forecast period owing to the rising demand for quality medical care, growing adoption of technologically advanced defibrillators, and high incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) and sudden cardiac arrest (SCA). Moreover, the growing focus of private & public organizations and key market players on public access defibrillators fuels the growth of the market. Besides, enhancing the ability of industry, promoting innovation in next-generation external defibrillators to improve safety and effectiveness, identifying and addressing problems associated with devices by the FDA, and focusing on the SCA are anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for the defibrillators.



By geography, North America is anticipated to hold considerable market share during the forecast period due to the increasing elderly population, rising disposable income, rapid technological advancements such as miniaturization, long battery life, leadless or biocompatible materials, and improving the rate of management rigid approvals. The incidence of cardiac disorders, such as heart failure, cardiac arrests, and cardiac arrhythmias, is increasing at a rapid rate in the U.S., which is further boosting the growth of the market for cardiac monitoring and cardiac rhythm management in the North America region.



Some of the key players profiled in the Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market include Stryker Corporation, St. Jude Medical, Inc., Siemens AG, SCHILLER AG, ReliantHeart Inc., OSI Systems, Inc., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Mortara Instrument, Inc., Medtronic plc, LivaNova PLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Jarvik Heart, Inc., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., General Electric Company (GE), Cardionet Inc., Cardiac Science Corporation, Boston Scientific Corporation, Biotronik SE & Co. KG, Berlin Heart GmbH, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Abiomed, Inc., and 3M Company.



End Users Covered:

Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

Home Settings

Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)

Products Covered:

Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

Event Monitors

Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

Echocardiogram

Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices

Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

Pacemakers

Defibrillators

Regions Covered:



North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Product Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Impact of Covid-19



4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By End User

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hospitals, Clinics, & Cardiac Centers

5.3 Home Settings

5.4 Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs)



6 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Implantable Loop Recorders (ILR)

6.3 Cardiac Output Monitoring (COM) Devices

6.3.1 Noninvasive COM Devices

6.3.2 Minimally Invasive COM Devices

6.4 Event Monitors

6.4.1 By Type

6.4.1.1 Post-symptom

6.4.1.2 Pre-symptom

6.4.2 By Technology

6.4.2.1 Autodetect Monitors

6.4.2.2 Manual Event Monitors

6.5 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Devices

6.5.1 ECG by Type

6.5.1.1 Resting ECG

6.5.1.2 Stress ECG

6.5.1.3 Holter Monitors

6.5.1.3.1 Wireless

6.5.1.3.2 Wired

6.5.2 ECG by Lead

6.5.2.1 Single Lead

6.5.2.2 12 Lead

6.5.2.3 3-6 Lead

6.6 Echocardiogram

6.7 Mobile Cardiac Telemetry

6.8 Smart Wearable ECG Monitors

6.9 Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy (CRT) Devices

6.9.1 CRT-D (CRT with Pacemaker and ICD Function)

6.9.2 CRT-P (CRT with Pacemaker Function)

6.10 Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs)

6.10.1 Right Ventricular Assist Device (RVAD)

6.10.2 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD)

6.10.3 Biventricular Assist Device (BIVAD)

6.11 Pacemakers

6.11.1 Pacemakers by Type

6.11.1.2 Single-Chamber Pacemakers

6.11.1.3 Biventricular/CRT Pacemakers

6.11.1.4 Dual-Chamber Pacemakers

6.11.2 Pacemakers by Implantability

6.11.2.1 External Pacemakers

6.11.2.2 Implantable Pacemakers

6.12 Defibrillators

6.12.1 Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (ICDs)

6.12.1.1 Subcutaneous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (S-ICDs)

6.12.1.2 Transvenous Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (T-ICDs)

6.12.1.2.1 Single-chamber ICDs

6.12.1.2.2 Dual-chamber ICDs

6.12.2 External Defibrillator

6.12.2.1 Wearable Cardioverter Defibrillator (WCDs)

6.12.2.2 Manual External Defibrillator

6.12.2.3 Automated External Defibrillator (AEDs)

6.12.2.3.1 Fully Automated External Defibrillator

6.12.2.3.2 Semiautomated External Defibrillator



7 Global Cardiac Monitoring & Cardiac Rhythm Management Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Stryker Corporation

9.2 St. Jude Medical, Inc.

9.3 Siemens AG

9.4 SCHILLER AG

9.5 ReliantHeart Inc.

9.6 OSI Systems, Inc.

9.7 Nihon Kohden Corporation

9.8 Mortara Instrument, Inc.

9.9 Medtronic plc

9.10 LivaNova PLC

9.11 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

9.12 Jarvik Heart, Inc.

9.13 Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

9.14 General Electric Company (GE)

9.15 Cardionet Inc.

9.16 Cardiac Science Corporation

9.17 Boston Scientific Corporation

9.18 Biotronik SE & Co. KG

9.19 Berlin Heart GmbH

9.20 Asahi Kasei Corporation

9.21 Abiomed, Inc.

9.22 3M Company



