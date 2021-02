SACRAMENTO, CA, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- BOON Industries (OTC PINK:BNOW) (“BOON” or the “Company”), announces that the company has reached an agreement to finalize a contract with a major manufacturer and distributor for its DIOX+ product.



Justin Gonzalez, CEO, stated, “Boon Industries has been in contract negotiations with a major distributor for the past 6 months and both parties will finalize the contract in the near future. The distributor is a manufacturer and contractor with various Armed Forces, sports, aviation, construction, corrections, manufacturing, factories, warehousing, logistics, special events, and so much more. Our DIOX+ will be a part of their manufactured product line that is designed and assembled in the U.S.A.”

VISIT WWW.DIOXPLUS.COM

