SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MasterControl, a global provider of software solutions for life sciences and other regulated industries, today announced the latest updates to its MasterControl Quality Excellence™ solution-- the leading life science Quality Management System (QMS) – and it’s MasterControl Manufacturing Excellence™ solution – which was selected by over 20 new customers in Q4 2020 to digitalize and modernize clinical and commercial manufacturing operations.



This release, version 2020.3, is available to the company’s cloud customers and features updates driven by customers’ own suggestions and delivers improved collaboration, efficiency, flexibility and better security.

A few highlight features in Quality Excellence include:

Enhanced data security for customers needing to store Private Health Information (PHI) in MasterControl allows those clients to comply with HIPAA regulations.

Real-time single-step collaboration allows multiple users to review and edit a document simultaneously using a web-based office application (Microsoft Office 365).

Quality event processes have been enhanced to allow more flexibility in meeting customers’ individual organizational needs.



A few highlight features in Manufacturing Excellence include:

Enhanced product family capabilities deliver efficiency and accuracy for companies managing a large portfolio of related products. By enabling manufacturers to create and manage a single master production record for multiple product variants, customers will be able to dramatically reduce the amount of resources needed for a large product portfolio.

Global elements and phase templates can be exported and imported between MasterControl and other systems. Users can now easily transfer information that is used in multiple systems.

The ability to expand numeric control limits from a simple range. Users now have the option to use more operators like =, <, >, ≥, ≤, ±.



“These features along with the many others included in this release set MasterControl apart as the leader in quality management systems (QMS) for highly regulated companies,” said Matt Lowe, chief product officer at MasterControl. “Manufacturing Excellence was launched just 18 months ago and is already gaining significant traction as the most effective way to make the shop floor paperless with increased efficiency and quality.”

MasterControl Quality Excellence has been the gold standard in quality management for over 25 years. To learn more about how MasterControl QMS connects all your quality processes, visit www.mastercontrol.com/quality. To learn about the manufacturing solution, which bridges the gap between performance and quality with digital production records, visit www.mastercontrol.com/manufacturing.

About MasterControl

MasterControl Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based quality and compliance software for life sciences and other regulated industries. Our mission is the same as that of our customers – to bring life-changing products to more people sooner. The MasterControl Platform helps organizations digitize, automate and connect quality and compliance processes across the regulated product development life cycle. Over 1,000 companies worldwide rely on MasterControl solutions to achieve new levels of operational excellence across product development, clinical trials, regulatory affairs, quality management, supply chain, manufacturing and postmarket surveillance. For more information, visit www.mastercontrol.com .

Media Contacts:

Jennifer Hurst

MasterControl

jhurst@mastercontrol.com

+1-801-560-9608